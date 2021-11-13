These Seasonal Multi-Surface Cleaners Help Me Look Forward to Cleaning My Counters Every Day

Since that day, I have continued to keep a bottle of cleaner next to my sink year-round. Mrs. Meyer's releases limited-edition scents throughout the year that fill my home with a fresh yet subtle aroma that captures each season. Buying a new bottle is a small way to celebrate the changing of the seasons throughout the year, plus it keeps my kitchen cleaner than ever because I look forward to using it every day.



The cleaner gently removes dirt and spills from countertops and surfaces, while also removing odors and leaving a refreshed scent in the air. I love spraying mine in my sink as well to ensure I don't have any unwanted scents coming from my garbage disposal. In addition to being used for countertops and sinks, it can also be used on hardwood floor, tile, walls, and more.



While the limited-edition Apple Cider scent is sold out online for this fall, you can still shop the Orange Clove scent below, as well as three winter and holiday scents for the winter ahead.