These Seasonal Multi-Surface Cleaners Help Me Look Forward to Cleaning My Counters Every Day
A few years ago, on my first trip to Target after there was a slight coolness in the air that signaled fall was on the horizon, I couldn't resist picking up a bottle of Mrs. Meyer's Multi-Surface Cleaner in the Apple Cider scent. It practically jumped into my basket from the endcap display. I saw it as a useful touch of seasonal joy I could add to my basket without feeling guilty. I certainly didn't need any more felt pumpkins or fall banners but could easily justify a bottle of surface cleaner for my kitchen.
Since that day, I have continued to keep a bottle of cleaner next to my sink year-round. Mrs. Meyer's releases limited-edition scents throughout the year that fill my home with a fresh yet subtle aroma that captures each season. Buying a new bottle is a small way to celebrate the changing of the seasons throughout the year, plus it keeps my kitchen cleaner than ever because I look forward to using it every day.
The cleaner gently removes dirt and spills from countertops and surfaces, while also removing odors and leaving a refreshed scent in the air. I love spraying mine in my sink as well to ensure I don't have any unwanted scents coming from my garbage disposal. In addition to being used for countertops and sinks, it can also be used on hardwood floor, tile, walls, and more.
While the limited-edition Apple Cider scent is sold out online for this fall, you can still shop the Orange Clove scent below, as well as three winter and holiday scents for the winter ahead.
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Everyday Multi Surface Cleaner in Apple Cider
BUY IT: $4.29; target.com
Perfect for transitioning from fall into the holidays, orange and cloves come together to create a warm citrus scent.
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Everyday Multi Surface Cleaner in Iowa Pine
BUY IT: $4.29; target.com
Whether you have a real tree or not, you can experience the scent of a fresh pine tree with notes of clove and cedar.
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Everyday Multi Surface Cleaner in Peppermint
BUY IT: $4.29; target.com
The scent of peppermint has become synonymous with the holiday season. This cleaner combines the cool scent with a touch of warm vanilla.
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Everyday Multi Surface Cleaner in Snowdrop
BUY IT: $4.29; target.com
Snowdrop features notes of orange and mandarin mixed with white grapefruit and iced petunia.