Amazon Shoppers Are Comparing This Affordable Cordless Vacuum to a Dyson

When it comes to vacuum cleaners, cords are a thing of the past. But if you’re not quite ready to immerse yourself in the futuristic realm of robot vacuum cleaners, you can still upgrade your tried-and-true upright model to a sleek cordless option. Moosoo’s four-in-one cordless vacuum cleaner is a great place to start: It has thousands of five-star reviews, works on all floor types, includes a handheld vacuum cleaner, and happens to be on sale right now.
The powerful stick vacuum weighs just over 3 pounds and has an ergonomic handle for comfort. Its battery charges in five and a half hours, providing about 30 minutes of cleaning time with no chance of getting tangled up in a cord. With 120 watts of suction power, it’s capable of picking up dirt, crumbs, and pet hair with ease from all floor types, from carpet to hardwood.
It suctions with high-speed rotating air and a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filtration system that can remove up to 99.99 percent of particles. So it not only cleans your floors, but it also purifies the air in your home.
The vacuum truly is four cleaning devices in one slim model. In addition to the upright stick vacuum, you’ll also get a few handy attachments specialized for corners, upholstery, curtains, and more. There’s a motorized floor brush with LED lights to help you actually see what you’re cleaning, as well a dusting brush for reaching narrow gaps—like those sofa crevices that trap a scary amount of crumbs and dust. Plus, the handle detaches from the aluminium alloy tube to transform into a handheld cleaner, which all of the included attachments are also compatible with.
If you’re concerned about how you’ll find the space to store this device, fret not. It comes with a wall bracket to stow and charge the slender vacuum flush against a wall. A hall closet or laundry room wall would work well.
Buy It: $100 with coupon (orig. $150); amazon.com
It’s no wonder how the cleaning machine racked up thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon. Shoppers say the vacuum is lightweight, quiet, and easy to use. Some even compare it to pricier models from brands like Dyson.
“I have used all kinds of vacuums: Rainbow, Kerby, Dyson, Bissell, Shark, and many off-brand vacuums, too. I have never loved a vacuum like I do this one,” a reviewer admitted. “After only 24 hours of use I will recommend this vacuum over any other.”
Another said: “I usually don’t write reviews, but after a year with this product I couldn’t be happier. This vacuum cleaner has been one of my best household purchases! I wanted an easy-to-use cordless, powerful, and lightweight vacuum without the massive price tag, and I found it all in this product.”
The vacuum is 27 percent off on Amazon right now, and the site is offering a coupon you can apply to save an extra $10, bringing the price down to $100. There’s no telling how long this discount will last, so if you’re ready to upgrade your vacuum, now’s the time to order this Moosoo cordless vacuum cleaner.