Amazon Shoppers Are Comparing This Affordable Cordless Vacuum to a Dyson

The vacuum truly is four cleaning devices in one slim model. In addition to the upright stick vacuum, you’ll also get a few handy attachments specialized for corners, upholstery, curtains, and more. There’s a motorized floor brush with LED lights to help you actually see what you’re cleaning, as well a dusting brush for reaching narrow gaps—like those sofa crevices that trap a scary amount of crumbs and dust. Plus, the handle detaches from the aluminium alloy tube to transform into a handheld cleaner, which all of the included attachments are also compatible with.