Declutter your home and give life to your inner neat freak with these 10 too-easy-to-not-do tips.If your life is hectic, join the club: Between kids, homework, housework, and ever-demanding jobs, nobody has time to organize on the go, and everyone knows how easy it is to let the mail pile up, the laundry get out of control, and the dishwasher remain perpetually full. The pie-in-the-sky dream of most homeowners is to focus on the eventual purge and redo of their homes—that "one day" you'll get to that overflowing laundry room, or that "one day" you'll get the kids to make their own beds. While many people feel as if a clean and organized home is only the result of a weekly cleaning crew and a personal organizer, do yourself a favor and design the smart way, adopting these ten clever keep-tidy tricks so you never have to spend hard-earned weekend hours cleaning and organizing. Once your rooms are working harder (and your habits fall in line), your life will be tidier than you ever imagined.