Genius Tips for Your Most Organized Closet Ever
It's time to reclaim coveted closet space. The task can seem pretty daunting—especially if it's one you've been putting off while the clothes have kept piling up. Most spring-cleaning projects can be done in just a weekend, and you won't even have to devote more than a few hours to the tasks. Get your closet back in shape for spring with these easy tips.
Take inventory.
Step back, and reacquaint yourself with your closet's contents. If you haven't worn an item in over a year, toss it. If the item is a few sizes too big or a few sizes too small, toss it. Free up space for the clothes you actually do wear. Donate or sell the pieces you're parting with.
Switch to slimmer hangers.
For smaller closets, slim hangers are a must. They're sturdy enough to hold heavier items while also maximizing space.
Categorize your clothes.
Group clothing together by category—dresses, skirts, blouses, etc. Within each category, organize the pieces by frequency of use and color. That way you'll know exactly where to look for an item you have in mind, rather than spending 10 minutes combing through your entire wardrobe.
Don't forget the shoes.
It's easy to throw shoes into the bottom-of-the-closet abyss, but it makes it all the more hard to find matching pairs within the jumbled pile when you're in a rush. An over-the-door hanging shoe organizer keeps matching pairs together while also freeing up the area below your hanging clothes for even more storage space. Store scarves, jewelry, or other accessories in the shoe holder's extra pockets.
Store out of season clothes.
Bulky sweaters, scarves, and outerwear can take up a lot of space, so store these out-of-season items in boxes, bins, or suitcases until next winter. Stash them in an extra closet or under the bed to keep your main closet clutter-free. When cold-weather returns, make the switch with summer clothes.
Add shelving.
Some sweaters and shirts can lose shape on hangers, so add shelves to your closet for foldable items. Keep stacks of shirts and pants orderly with shelf dividers. Shelves can keep handbags, storage containers, and other accessories in order too.
Empty space doesn't have to be filled.
Enjoy the extra space! Give your clothes a chance to breathe.
Once you've tackled the closet, move on to the garage or laundry room to continue organizing your home.