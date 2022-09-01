How to Hang Bathroom Towels So They Always Look Nice
Whether you choose to hang your bathroom towels on a bar or on a ring, you might be surprised to learn that you can hang bathroom towels so they always look nice. Much like folding shirts and napkins, there is a method that will ensure your towels fit perfectly in your linen closet are are always guest-ready. And bonus: This method will save you time too.
Liz Eichholz is the co-founder and creative director of Weezie, a modern luxury towel company dually based in Savannah and Atlanta, home of the brand's flagship store. Despite what you might have learned in the past, Eichholz is quick to point out that there is one and only one way to fold your towels, "I do this for bath sheets, bath towels, hand towels, and kitchen towels. The results look beautiful over a towel bar, or you can also put them straight in the linen closet."
Her method is as easy as one-two-three.
How to Fold Towels to Hang in the Bathroom
- Begin by placing your towel face down onto a flat surface.
- Take the two long ends and bring them into the middle, so that each folded portion is a third of the towel. You should be left with a long, skinny rectangle.
- Finally, fold that rectangle in half.
According to Eichholz, this tried and true method will work for towels that are patterned or have monograms too. The trick is to make sure the pattern or monogram is face down when you begin folding. "When you flip it over after folding, your monogram should be perfectly centered and facing you," she says.
Once you're ready to hang our towel, Eichholz says to do so strategically, "I let the front of the towel hang down a tiny bit longer so that you can't see the back peeking out. Two inches across the board, no matter the size of the towel. "
Weezie's folding method is easy and functional. "Besides being a great way to display embroidery or designs, the folded size will also work with standard towel bars to fit two bath towels next to each other," Eichholz explains. This size is also ideal for linen closet storage or stacking several towels on top of each other.
While you might be tempted to follow instructions from TikTokers or organizers who like a rolling routine or have a basket formula, Eichholz says the Weezie way is the classic, traditional technique. We're sure Marie Kondo and Mama would approve.