How to Clean Your Oven with Dishwasher Tablets

Put down the steel wool.

By Meghan Overdeep
September 04, 2020
What if we told you that the secret to a spotless oven has been sitting in your kitchen all along?

As it turns out, those handy dandy dishwasher tablets can be used on a lot more than just your dishes. People swear by the powder tablets for easily removing baked-on grease from oven doors. Numerous sources have reported particularly good success with Finish Deep Clean tablets (BUY: Amazon; $6.20 for 38 ct).

So, are you ready to say goodbye to steel wool for good? All you need to pull off this popular cleaning hack is a dishwasher tablet (make sure it’s the powder kind, not gel), a bowl of warm water, and a pair of rubber gloves for your hands.

Start by dipping the pod in the warm water so it soaks up a bit of the water. Be careful not to leave it in for too long, lest it start to crumble. Then, use the tablet to scrub just like you would a sponge.

We recommend laying the tablet flat in your palm and moving it in circular motions to vanquish that cakes on debris. You might need to use a good amount of pressure.

When the tablet starts to dry out, simply dip it in the water again. When you’re finished, wipe away residue with a damp cloth or paper towel and say hello to your new oven.

Easy peasy, y’all!

