How To Clean Wicker Furniture So That It Ages Gracefully

When cleaning most areas of your house, whether it’s your screen door, your walls, or your furniture, a good place to start is typically with a quick once-over with the vacuum. Wicker furniture is no different. Because it can collect dust, dirt, and debris between its weave, wicker can benefit from the use of a vacuum with a brush attachment to help clean crevices quickly and easily. If you’re able to control the power of your vacuum, keep it on a lower setting to avoid damaging the weave. Now let’s dive into the nitty gritty of how to clean wicker so that it only gets better with time.

How To Spot Clean Wicker Furniture

Create a soapy solution of two to three cups of water and a few drops of dish soap. Use a toothbrush to gently scrub the spot clean. Once clean, use a damp microfiber cloth to wipe up excess soap. It’s fine to leave the wicker damp, but you will want to ensure all soapy residue is completely removed.

If you’re planning to clean your entire chair, you can upgrade your toothbrush to a soft-bristled scrub brush, but use the same soapy water solution. You'll want to work section by section, allowing each to dry completely before moving on to the next. The reason being that if your entire wicker item is wet, it will likely deform throughout the drying process. Working in smaller (ideally, 6-inch) sections will keep your weave tight, just as it should be.

How To Clean Mold and Mildew Off of Wicker Furniture

Put down the bleach. Instead use a solution with a ratio of one-part vinegar to four-parts water. Use a microfiber cloth to wipe the solution over the molded and mildewed areas. Then wipe clean with a cloth with water.

How To Clean Wicker Baskets

To clean wicker baskets, use the same vacuuming and spot cleaning methods as described above. If cleaning the bottom of the basket, it’s important that it has adequate air flow for drying, so position it in a way that gives the wet part maximum exposure. Otherwise, the process is just as straightforward as cleaning any other type of wicker item.

WATCH: How To Clean Your Microwave With Vinegar

How To Dry Wicker Furniture