If You're Not Cleaning Your Humidifier You Might Be Releasing Mold Spores Throughout Your Home

Do You Need To Clean Your Humidifier?

Let's start with an easy question: Do you need to clean your humidifier? Yes. If you don't clean your humidifier thoroughly and regularly, you could be introducing additional mold and mildew spores into the air. Furthermore, if you don't clean it often enough, your machine could also see decreased functionality and effectiveness due to mineral buildup, which could cause a blockage in your machine and result in a broken nebulizer or heating element. So, yes, it's best to clean your humidifier and do it often if it's getting regular or heavy use.

How Often To Clean a Humidifier

The water in your humidifier should be replaced daily. It's recommended to thoroughly clean your humidifier somewhere between every 3 to 7 days. If you skew on the latter side of that spectrum and start to see pink mold starting to appear by the time cleaning day arrives, go ahead and increase the cleaning frequency.

The Best Way To Clean a Humidifier

To start on your humidifier-cleaning journey, it's best to start at the source with your humidifier manufacturer's cleaning instructions. Whether you should use vinegar or even bleach will depend on your unique machine, though vinegar tends to be the more commonly used cleaning agent for this particular job. While instructions vary from machine to machine and manufacturer to manufacturer, we'll give you a rough idea of how to clean a basic system.