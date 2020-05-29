3 Simple Ways to Clean a Cloudy Glass Vase

If you’ve ever let the water go a bit too long in a floral arrangement, you know the mayhem of murkiness stems and spare leaves can make in just a few days. Even after you’ve disposed of the dirty water, the residue left inside a glass vase can be hard to scrub.

But cleaning a cloudy glass isn’t just for your sanity. As much as a dirty vase in a tidy room can make you cringe, your flowers may actually be bothered even more by a vase with a layer of grime. Cut flowers are very sensitive to their environment, and starting flowers in a fresh, clean vase is just as important to their longevity as it is to maintaining your standards.

Luckily there are a few ways to make sure your glass vases are as clear as can be. Here are three of our favorite ways to get rid of residue and cloudiness with ease.

How to Clean a Glass Vase with Vinegar and Salt

Materials:

Distilled white vinegar

½ tablespoon salt

Sponge, bottle brush, or old toothbrush

Warm water

Microfiber cloth

Mix together vinegar and salt in a small bowl to make a paste. Rub it onto the inside of the vase using a sponge, bottle brush, or old toothbrush. Let it sit for 10 minutes before rising the paste off using warm water. Use a microfiber cloth to dry.

How to Clean a Vase with Baking Soda and Vinegar

Materials

1 teaspoon baking soda

Distilled white vinegar

Sponge, bottle brush, or old toothbrush

Warm water

Microfiber cloth

Fill your vase with warm water, making sure any residue is submerged. Add white vinegar and 1 tablespoon of baking soda or more depending on the size of the vase. Let it sit until the fizzing stops. Empty the vase, and use a sponge, bottle brush, or old toothbrush to loosen up any grime that remains. Rinse with warm water. Use a microfiber cloth to dry.

How to Clean a Glass Vase with Denture Tablets

Materials:

Denture tablets

Sponge, bottle brush, or old toothbrush

Warm water

Microfiber cloth