Amazon Shoppers Say They Get 'Tons of Compliments' on This Shoe Storage Bench, and It's On Sale Ahead of Black Friday
Finding an organized and attractive solution can be difficult to come by, and a wire rack full of sneakers and boots isn't the best entryway look. But more than 8,200 shoppers who left five-star ratings on Amazon point to a solution in the Homemaid Living Bamboo Shoe Storage Bench. This wooden bench and shoe storage system comes in three colors (natural, black and dark brown) and, according to happy reviewers, takes about 30 "quick and easy" minutes to assemble. It can support up to 300 pounds on the top level, and stores about eight pairs of shoes in the tidy racks underneath a comfortable and convenient bench to take off your boots. The brand says the bench is water-resistant and is suitable for outdoor porches, too. Plus, beginning today, shoppers can use code 10HOMEMAIDBF for 10 percent off through Cyber Monday (Nov. 29).
BUY IT: $44.99 with code 10HOMEMAIDBF (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
One reviewer says that they love the shoe storage bench because of how inviting it is to guests to sit down and remove their shoes before walking through their home. Plus, they say it's "the most complimented piece of furniture" they own.
Another said she was thrilled with how easy it was to put the bench together and that she loves them so much, she owns a few. "I bought three of these for my front entryway," the shopper wrote in her review. "It says it takes two people to assemble, but I'm a 50-plus female and I assembled them by myself with no problems… I love how they look and that they are sturdy for sitting on. They all line up nicely and make my room look larger than when I just had one plastic rack!"
The same reviewer noted that she wishes the bench was slightly taller so that shoes could easily fit on the floor beneath the bottom rack. "Right now, I can only slide sandals under the bottom shelf," she wrote. "I may make cushions for the seating area, but I haven't yet decided. I think they look pretty good as is. I am extremely pleased with this purchase!"
Order your own highly functional Homemaid Living Shoe Storage Bench from Amazon today and give yourself the early holiday treat of a well kept entryway.