Simple Storage Hacks That Cost $0
A quick stroll down the home organization aisle at your local big-box store will show you that a full-house reorganization is no cheap endeavor. Thus, if you're looking to save a few bucks, look to common household items—some of which may typically end up in the trash—to help get your home in order.
Turn Coffee Creamer Containers into Food Storage
Rinse out your used coffee creamer containers and fill them with all kinds of small food items—from chocolate chips and coffee beans to popcorn kernels and candy.
Turn Cardboard Boxes into Drawer Inserts
Turn Filing Boxes into Grocery Bag Organizers
Screw old plastic or cardboard filing boxes to the inside wall of your pantry or hall closet to create the perfect spot to neatly stack paper grocery bags and stash reusable grocery sacks.
Turn Cereal Boxes into Magazine Holders
Cut an opening in a used cereal box and wrap the exterior in fabric or colorful wrapping paper to create an easy storage spot for your favorite magazines.
Turn a Wipes Container into Crayon Storage
Parents of little ones typically have plenty of empty baby wipe containers lying around—so, turn them into handy crayon holders. The slotted top makes craft time cleanup a breeze; if you want to give kids easier access, simply pop off the lid.
Turn Toilet Paper Rolls into a Makeup Organizer
Bathroom organization just got a lot easier: Cut and combined a few empty toilet paper rolls to create a handy makeup brush organizer.
Turn Popcorn Containers into Dog Food Storage
Sturdy popcorn containers are just the right size to paint, label, and repurpose as dog food storage containers. Add a large scoop, and you're all set.
Turn a Wipes Tube into Plastic Grocery Bag Storage
Antibacterial wipe containers are perfect for wrangling thin plastic grocery bags—simply twist each grocery bag around your fist, stuff it into the container, and pop the lid back on. When you need a bag, pull each one out using the handy claw opening.
Turn an Old Drawer into Under-Bed Storage
Utilize the space under your beds by transforming old drawers into roll-out under-bed storage with the addition of inexpensive wheels and a simple pull handle.
Turn Toilet Paper Rolls into Cord Organizers
Not sure what to do with all the extra cords in your home office? Wrap them up, slip them into a labeled toilet paper roll, and toss them into a bin together.
