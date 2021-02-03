Are You *Really* Cleaning Your Lint Trap? This Shopper-Loved Dryer Brush Doesn't Think So

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

On the long list of very unexciting chores that make up our weekly to-do list, cleaning the dryer vent is a real snooze fest. While it's commendable enough to have finally learned how important it is to clear out the lint trap instead of letting it build up over months like some of us did in college—oops!—our efforts could be described as baseline level at best. Effective enough, but certainly not thorough. And don't even get us started on cleaning the washing machine. That's a whole other doozy.

Turns out, over 10,000 Amazon shoppers decided that baseline wasn't going to cut it and invested in the top-selling Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaning Brush Kit to really get down in the nooks and crannies of their dryers once and for all. (Baby steps can climb a mountain, folks, and that laundry pile is high!) Simple in construction, flexible enough to clean hard-to-reach spots, and too good of a deal to pass up at just over $10, this long coil brush is able to suck out any rogue dust and lint that escaped the removable lint trap (also known as the dryer screen)—and without having to put your hand anywhere near the inside of the dark dust graveyard. For anyone looking to deep-clean their appliances every so often, it's a must-have.

Beyond the lint trap, there are other places in your home that shoppers recommend that this dust brush can be used to reach any unwanted gunk. For starters, the dryer vent pipe—also known as the vent duct—can become a huge fire hazard if clogged with too much dust built up over the years, so it's worth giving a good deep-clean each year if possible. (For reference, it's the silver pipe that connects your dryer to the wall.) Basically, anywhere that dust accumulates is fair game.

Many shoppers were surprised by what was coming out of their dryers, despite regularly cleaning the lint trap. "I couldn't get over how much kept coming up with each swipe," one shoppers says, noting that it reaches down way past where she could make it using her fingers.

Overall, a clean dryer screen can help make laundry day a little less tasking and your dryer more efficient, and for many shoppers, that's more than worth $11 for two brushes. (One for you and one for your neighbor!)