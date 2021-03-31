This Window Blind Duster Brush with Nearly 10,000 Amazon Reviews Is the Easiest Trick To Cleaning Dirty Blinds

To whomever doesn't accidentally forget to circle back around to those little, seemingly trivial chores around the house that don't require frequent attention, it must be nice to have your life so wonderfully together. For those of us who do happen to overlook the minor things from time to time—why do the littlest chores seem to haunt us the most?—it can come down to something as excusable as not having the proper cleaning tools to get us there. Just like that handy Amazon brush that now has us reaching the depths of our dryer lint trap. See, we're only one gadget away from becoming a regular Mary Poppins!
One thing these little, neglected chores often have in common? Dust. Or rather, an accumulation thereof. Sometimes it's in unreachable corners behind the toilet or under the bed; other times it's up too high on top of the ceiling fan blades. And every once in a while, it's just amassed in a weird spot that our minds don't wander to, like in between the window blinds. But now, we're here with a cheap Amazon cleaning tool that won't let those dust bunnies plague your window treatments any longer. Just think of all those floating particles of dust and dander every time we lift and lower the blinds—a ghastly, allergy-ridden thought.
If you're just now realizing that your window blind cleaning could use a little glow-up in terms of efficiency and timeliness, the Hiware Window Blind Cleaner Duster Brush makes a fabulous start. The $9 cleaning utensil has garnered nearly 10,000 shopper reviews, which goes to show the effect it could possibly have on your own heart. The tool comes with attachable microfiber sleeves (five in total, so you can switch them out while cleaning) that weave in between your window blinds to snatch up any dust that's been sitting in or out of your eyesight. It cuts down time spent cleaning each and every blind, as well as ensuring there's less fall-out mess to clean up afterwards.
One user even suggested a foolproof method for deep-cleaning your blinds using this duster brush, starting with a quick sweep of the vacuum to suck up any loose dust. Next, coat the microfiber sleeves with your desired cleaning agent (she suggested Windex), and lastly, follow up with another set of the dry microfiber sleeves for one last sweep. All of the microfiber sleeves can be washed and reused.
Shop Amazon's top-selling window blind duster brush below to have your treatments as clean as a whistle.
You can also use this duster brush on other hard-to-reach spots, including your air conditioner vent.
BUY IT: $8.99; amazon.com