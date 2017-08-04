14 Hidden Storage Spots in Your Home for Easy Organization

Storage, like sleep or butter, is one of those things that everybody could always use more of. Whether you live in 800 or 8,000 square feet, storage is always a good thing. However, it can be challenging, no matter if you're single in an apartment or raising a family in your forever house. Somehow, it's always possible for the clutter to creep up on us until we wonder if we're in over our heads. Luckily, the advent of tiny homes and small living has brought with it a renaissance in organizational creativity. Homes are smarter than ever, and we're not just talking about over-the-top thermostats and the latest devices. Here, we've pulled some of the smartest storage spots you may not be putting to work. Think about door organizers, which work well in kitchens and closets. In a pinch (we're not ashamed), sometimes a pretty tablecloth will hide everyone's books, papers, and clothes until the company is gone. With these hidden home storage ideas, you're well on your way to a tidier, neater space without too much effort.