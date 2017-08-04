14 Hidden Storage Spots in Your Home for Easy Organization
Storage, like sleep or butter, is one of those things that everybody could always use more of. Whether you live in 800 or 8,000 square feet, storage is always a good thing. However, it can be challenging, no matter if you're single in an apartment or raising a family in your forever house. Somehow, it's always possible for the clutter to creep up on us until we wonder if we're in over our heads. Luckily, the advent of tiny homes and small living has brought with it a renaissance in organizational creativity. Homes are smarter than ever, and we're not just talking about over-the-top thermostats and the latest devices. Here, we've pulled some of the smartest storage spots you may not be putting to work. Think about door organizers, which work well in kitchens and closets. In a pinch (we're not ashamed), sometimes a pretty tablecloth will hide everyone's books, papers, and clothes until the company is gone. With these hidden home storage ideas, you're well on your way to a tidier, neater space without too much effort.
The Stairs
Just get on Pinterest and type "under stair storage." For every kind of stairs, there's pin-able inspiration. This kind of storage might require a little light demo and renovation, but if you've got a large family's worth of winter gear, sports supplies, or knickknacks to hide, it's well worth it. And, if it's not possible to build directly into the staircase, consider shelving along the walls that will still hold everyone's knickknacks.
Hang It All Up
If you don't mind the idea of decorating with what you use—aka, kitchen supplies or spices being visible to guests—then this trick will max out wall space you've probably never even noticed. If you have blank wall space in your kitchen, say, near the sink, at the end of the counter, or on the side of the island, and a wide walkway by it, try hanging some utensils, pans, or cutting boards there, which will in turn free up inside cabinet storage for less-visually appealing items.
Surfaces—Countertops and Desks
This storage isn't hidden to the eye—in fact, it's in plain sight. Maybe that's why it's often forgotten and underutilized? But, behold—the power of a tray. Anywhere a tray fits is storage waiting to happen. Corral spices, oils, sprays, and utensils you use daily by the stovetop. Herd miscellaneous beauty products into small bowls and jars on a tray in the bathroom. Organize your most-used office supplies on a tray on the corner of your desk. Ta-da! Organized, but within reach.
Furniture
It used to be that you could buy an ottoman, a bench, or maybe a coffee table with some smart, discreet, built-in storage. These days they make bed frames, chairs, and even tiny side tables with hidden storage. Even if it's just enough to fit the remote control, that's a little less clutter on the table.
Your Vent Hood
This may not work in every kitchen setup, but it's worth checking. Tuck large kitchen bowls and supplies into the cavernous space above your range for out-of-sight storage.
Put a Tablecloth Over It
Sometimes, simple truly is best. This hack isn't the most sophisticated, but it's the most feasible in pinch. Throw on a pretty tablecloth, and none are the wiser to the clutter beneath, that you'll surely take care of after the guests are gone.
Sliding Door
There are two wins with a sliding door. You can install a door organizer on it, and it saves you space for other items since it doesn't swing out.
Build It In
Instead of protruding into the living space, build cubbies into your walls and install peg boards to easily hang items.
Layer It on Shelves
Instead of choosing a console, buffet, or other piece of furniture with one large cavern, opt for shelving to maximize the storage potential of the piece.
Not All Smoke and Mirrors
Every bathroom has a mirror. Increase your storage space by installing a cabinet built behind the glass.
Give Yourself a Raise
Any time you want to get a little more storage out of a closet, go for risers. It's so much more organized than piling everything in and hoping you can dig it out later.
Rethink Your Vanity
Put your vanity to good use and make sure you choose one that will give you a place to stash towels, cosmetics, extra toilet paper, and other essentials.
Floating Shelves
Not everything has to hang from a wall. Floating shelves are also a great way to get some storage space and keep the aesthetic light, all while doing some heavy lifting.
Build Around Big Appliances
Cubbies are a great way to hide storage, but you can also think about building space to accommodate larger appliances, like a washing machine. Think about all the extra storage you can build around your appliances. Plus, you'll be thankful for the space you save if they're not jutting out from the wall.