Genius Kitchen Storage Ideas We're Stealing from Fixer Upper
Hardworking Half Wall
You know if there’s even half a wall available, Joanna is going to put it to use. Here, she added shelves and a sturdy sideboard to add additional storage for pantry items.
Hanging Herb Garden
This is our newest obsession. Joanna’s idea for a kitchen herb garden couldn’t be more convenient. It’s mounted on the wall to keep countertops free for all that chopping, prepping, and biscuit cutting.
A Place for Everything
Even the cutting boards get their own dedicated space. To the right of the dishwasher is a skinny cabinet designed to store—you guessed it—cutting boards. Sheet pans are also fair game for this space. Instead of one large drawer, a cluster of six smaller units keep things organized.
Drawer Microwave
Microwave plopped right on the counter? Joanna would never. A drawer-style microwave is built in to the end of the cabinet on the right saving valuable counter space. Above the microwave is a large pantry that sits directly on the counter giving a furniture-like feel. Of course, Joanna can’t stop and won’t stop when it comes to outfitting every last inch of usable space. The corner of the pantry has a few small shelves for just a bit of extra storage.
Storage Baskets
A giant island provides ton of storage in the middle of this open kitchen. Baskets on either end provide quick and easy access for produce that doesn’t need to be refrigerated.
Lots of Built-Ins
A built-in pantry with large doors can store plenty of dry goods—and all those random things you wouldn’t want guests to see. A pull out drawer below the corner seat can act as storage for anything from extra paper towel rolls to pet supplies. As usual, Joanna’s thought of everything.
Island on Wheels
A large, rustic island with plenty of storage is great, but a large, rustic island with plenty of storage on wheels? Now that’s an idea. We love the pull out bins below the drawers for even more farmhouse appeal.
Extra Space Savers
This compact house needed extra attention when it came to piling in the space-saving tricks. A small vintage-style Smeg fridge is both adorable and functional. Stairs leading to the loft are on a pulley system, ensuring they don’t monopolize space in the already tiny kitchen.
Sturdy Open Shelves
Floating open shelves are pretty, but not always functional. Think about it: How sturdy can a shelf be if it’s only supported with a tiny little bracket? Yeah, not very sturdy at all. These wood shelves have strong metal brackets that we wouldn’t think twice about piling high with heavy stacks of dishes.
Built-In Hutch
This hutch is giving us apothecary cabinet vibes—and we love it. The oversized glass doors put all those pretty dishes on display.
Shelves on Shelves
Two painted shelves add interest and organize miscellaneous items that would normally take up space on the countertop. We love the wall of shelves to the left of the exposed beam that make the kitchen feel more like a well-appointed library.
Ceiling Shelves
This year's season finale might have had the greatest kitchen storage idea of all. Unfortunately, we couldn't find a photo on Joanna's Instagram account so we went straight to the source instead. An open kitchen is great in theory, but what happens to all the storage when you get rid of the walls? Joanna's solution is a massive hanging shelving unit that's anchored to the ceiling. Genius.