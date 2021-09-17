Febreze Pet Odor Eliminator Smells So Fresh It Somehow Tricks People Into Thinking My House Is Always Clean

Of all the cleaning products I've loved over the years, none hold a flame to my beloved Febreze Fabric Pet Odor Eliminator. Since I started using it, the number of people who have walked through our threshold and immediately commented on how the house is "so clean" is remarkable. Never mind the Crayola-splotched dining table, the finger-smudged windows, and questionable stickiness on the mudroom doorknob. They don't see the fur ball tumbling down the hall (bless) or the sofa with a strategically placed throw to hide the most abhorrent (of many) spill-related stains. All their senses can register is that super clean smell wafting from my drapes, rugs, and upholstery. It's a feat of epic proportion and I have none other than Febreze Fabric Pet Odor Eliminator to thank.