Febreze Pet Odor Eliminator Smells So Fresh It Somehow Tricks People Into Thinking My House Is Always Clean
A few years ago, I was on a mission to find a housekeeper when I was dealt what has turned out to be some of the greatest housekeeping advice I've received since learning the right way to make a bed. I was speaking to a representative from a professional cleaning company, of which I'm sure you've heard. When she was finished getting the details of our home (square footage, beds, baths, number of mess-makers—I mean, children), she asked me if I had any unique cleaning objectives. I didn't hesitate: "I need you to get the dog smell out of my house." I assumed there would be a special machine. Maybe rounds of carpet cleaning and special air filtration systems. Nope, just a bottle of Febreze Fabric Pet Odor Eliminator.
I probably sat silent for a good five seconds as I comprehended what I had just heard. No heavy machinery? And with a mere $5—a far cry from the full cleaning estimate she delivered a few minutes later, which resulted in my quick "Thanks, I'm going to have to get back to you on that." As you might have guessed, I didn't get back to her, but I did run out immediately and snatch up a bottle of Febreze, and then another, and another.
Of all the cleaning products I've loved over the years, none hold a flame to my beloved Febreze Fabric Pet Odor Eliminator. Since I started using it, the number of people who have walked through our threshold and immediately commented on how the house is "so clean" is remarkable. Never mind the Crayola-splotched dining table, the finger-smudged windows, and questionable stickiness on the mudroom doorknob. They don't see the fur ball tumbling down the hall (bless) or the sofa with a strategically placed throw to hide the most abhorrent (of many) spill-related stains. All their senses can register is that super clean smell wafting from my drapes, rugs, and upholstery. It's a feat of epic proportion and I have none other than Febreze Fabric Pet Odor Eliminator to thank.
At first spritz, the formula leaves a just-clean smell, nothing too flowery or powdery. It's just that ideal, fresh laundry, crisp cotton, fragrance that makes everyone think you've really got your act together on the cleaning front. To that end, it has even convinced me that I'm a master of the always tidy home (both a blessing and a curse), even when I know there are mountains of dirty clothes sitting just on the other side of the laundry room door. I spray it on all of my rugs, my sofa, upholstered chairs, and drapes. One spray covers a lot of surface area and provides a heavy punch of odor-eliminating power, so feel free to exhibit restraint, though, I'll admit, that is advice I rarely heed myself.
It's become a daily part of my cleaning routine, even on those days when all I do is make the beds. And on days when I don't even get that far, well, at least I open the curtains and give the carpets a quick spritz. Spic-and-span in no time.
Febreze Fabric Pet Odor Eliminator
BUY IT: $5.46; petco.com
Buy the spray bottle for your first purchase, then go for the refill for cost-savings—and to make sure you're never caught without plenty of this miracle worker in the below-counter reserves.