Done in a Day: Family Command Center
Getting Started
Now is the time to get organized. Transform the boring end of your kitchen cabinets―or any empty wall―into an information station.
Divide your space into four distinct areas.
- We used a magnetic board at the top for family photos.
- Below that is a simple storage area created with magnetic round containers and a magnetic letter holder.
- A corkboard outlined with ribbon below those is large enough for a calendar and invitations.
- Another magnetic board for kids’ artwork anchors the bottom.
- As a finishing touch, we outlined the entire area with ribbon.
Measure
Sketch your plan on paper first. Keep in mind that yours doesn’t have to be exactly like ours. Then, using blue painters tape, lay out your spaces to reflect the items you want to put on the wall (how many metal boards, cork panels, etc.). Then take all your items and hold them up to the space defined by the tape and make sure they fit as you had planned.Adjust the tape as necessary.
Install
Remove the painters tape one piece at a time, placing foam mounting squares at the corners and along the lines where the tape used to be. Gently place the cork in the space that you’ve defined. Check that it is level, and then press firmly, securing it to the wall. Repeat with the magnetic boards, adding tack nails to the top corners to support the weight.
Finish
Frame the cork panel and your entire space with ribbon. Cut ribbon to the length and width of each area, and mount with double-sided tape. Apply it, working from the top to bottom and from left to right, smoothing any bubbles as you go. Add upholstery tacks at the corners to dress up where the ribbons overlap and midway down the long sides.
Add the Details
A letter holder from Umbra (umbra.com) keeps essentials close at hand. Our favorite feature: It’s magnetic, so your keys are always accessible.