These Car Gap Fillers Keep You From Dropping Your Keys or Phone Between the Seat and Center Console

That's not the only thing that can fall down into that hard-to-reach (and even harder to clean) area, either. Keys slip down into the abyss before the car is even turned on, rogue French fries take a tumble only to attract ants later, and one of your favorite dangly earrings gets eaten up before your eyes. Don't even get us started on loose change you'll inevitably need when a toll station unexpectedly comes up. Luckily, there's a clever way to avoid these fumbles and never risk mid-driving panic again, and it's called the Drop Stop.