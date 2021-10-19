These Car Gap Fillers Keep You From Dropping Your Keys or Phone Between the Seat and Center Console
A guaranteed way to be thrust into the throes of panic while driving a car is by accidentally dropping your phone down into the pesky crack between the car seat and the center console, and that is one place you really don't want to be caught in a cold sweat. Oh, you were relying upon your phone for GPS mapping? Not anymore.
That's not the only thing that can fall down into that hard-to-reach (and even harder to clean) area, either. Keys slip down into the abyss before the car is even turned on, rogue French fries take a tumble only to attract ants later, and one of your favorite dangly earrings gets eaten up before your eyes. Don't even get us started on loose change you'll inevitably need when a toll station unexpectedly comes up. Luckily, there's a clever way to avoid these fumbles and never risk mid-driving panic again, and it's called the Drop Stop.
The Drop Stop is an original and patented car seat gap filler that seals off the crevice between your car seat and center console to ensure nothing gets lost down into the crack and beyond your reach. Much like the genius silicone gap fillers used to keep crumbs from falling between the stovetop and kitchen counter, these gap fillers save you major time and stress in the long run. Car vacuums rarely reach all the way down the narrow open space to the car floor, which means you're often left with many crumbs, lost items, and dust that are ungrabbable. No more!
You get total gap coverage in front of, surrounding, and behind the seat belt catch, and it attaches easily to the seat belt catch using a built-in slot. Since these gap fillers are made with neoprene, they are able to contract or expand to whatever size gap you have, as well as move to mold to the seat during your drive. Each set comes with one for each side of the car: the driver side and the passenger side.
Avoid any dangerous drops in the car from now on, thanks to the Drop Stop. Shop below.
Drop Stop Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler
Each set comes with two Drop Stops in a dark color and should fit most vehicles. The set also comes with two bonus items: a slide-free pad and an LED credit card light.
BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com