The Hands-Down Best Storage Containers For College Dorm Rooms
To put it nicely, dorm room living is not known for being particularly cushy. “Itsy-bitsy,” “teeny-tiny,” and “crammed in like sardines”—now those do come to mind when reminiscing about freshman year of college. If you’ve never been privy to the stress of move-in day, get ready for a surprise. The 150-square-foot cement room is, to your astonishment, even smaller than you could imagine—and the roomie isn’t even there yet.
The most important thing to do when preparing to move into a dorm room is stocking up on space-saving storage containers that make living in a tiny room totally doable. There are tons of nooks and crannies just waiting to be turned into usable space. From sneaky underbed (er, under-futon) bags to genius hanging shoe bags to the quintessential storage cubes, these are the best storage containers for college dorm rooms, hands down. Everything you need is just a click away.
6-Cube Organizer Shelf
This has become the most quintessential item every college student needs to be able to pack enough storage cubes into the teeny-tiny room as possible. Plus, it makes the best television stand.
Buy It: $35; target.com
Fabric Cube Storage Bin
Because you need the cubes to go into the cubbies, right? These come in an array of colors to match any dorm décor and are cheap to boot.
Buy It: $5 each; target.com
Foldable Underbed Bags
You could also call these, "super sneaky under-futon bags." From extra sheets to shoes, these shallow storage bags can store all sorts of things in previously underused floorspace.
Buy It: $19.99; amazon.com
XL Ultimate Bedside Storage
This bedside organizer definitely wasn't around back in the day—but the genius gizmo comes in extra handy in dorms outfitted with lofted beds. It means not having to climb down to put up your laptop or books each night.
Buy It: $45; pbteen.com
24-Pocket Over the Door Shoe Organizer
Shoes can be pesky when it comes to keeping a small closet organized, but this over-the-door hanging container eliminates the issue altogether.
Buy It: $29.99; containerstore.com
Storage Ottoman
Another sneaky storage must-have, this ottoman gives a place for people to put up their feet when sitting on the futon, without knowing there is a stack of books or cleaning supplies hidden inside. We suggest getting two and placing them side-by-side in the center of the room.
Buy It: $17; target.com
Acrylic Makeup Cosmetic Organizer
A girl and her makeup is a tale as old as time, and this large acrylic container with drawers will keep everything neat and tidy on the vanity.
Buy It: $39.99; wayfair.com
Vertical Dresser Storage Tower
Undoubtedly, there are going to be more clothes brought than can fit in the given drawers and closet. This is where a compact storage tower comes in. Plus, it can usually fit in the closet to maximize space.
Buy It: $49.99; amazon.com
Heavy Duty Extra Large Moving Bags
More for making the move-in at the dorms go by smoothly and way faster, this super large storage bag is able to fit all the clothes going into drawers, easy. Less trips to the car? Priceless.
Buy It: $37.99; amazon.com
Lacquer Beauty Wall Sectional
On the list of things we wish we had when we were in college, this wall organizer holds all the hair tools and accessories needed to get ready to seize the day.
Buy It: $79; pbteen.com
Cotton Linen Collapsible Storage Basket
The laundry basket can be pushed down flat when not holding clothes, making it the perfect thing to have when making trips to and from the laundry room.
Buy It: $13.99; amazon.com
Mesh Shower Caddy Tote
If we could tell one thing to our past selves: Do not skimp on the shower caddy. Don't do it! You need something that has pockets, is bigger than you imagined, and can be easily drained and dried. This one is a best-seller for a reason.
Buy It: $8.99; amazon.com
Large Wire Milk Crate
This trendy milk crate container is perfect for housing extra throw blankets or snacks that can make the room feel cluttered.
Buy It: $19.99; target.com
Lacquer Jewelry Display Box
If we had a nickel for every time an earring was lost in college, we'd have enough money to buy a whole new wardrobe of gold hoops. This helps at least try to keep all jewelry together in one place—and is nice enough to keep for a long time.
Buy It: $90; pbteen.com
Clothes Storage Bag Organizer
These soft bag containers are great for storing out-of-season items like sweaters when not in use. They can be easily tucked away on the top shelf of the closet or kept in the trunk of the car.
Buy It: $24.99; amazon.com
Linen Cambridge Drawer Organizers
Because the lack of drawers can be daunting if not kept totally tidy at all times—something we have a feeling a busy college student is going to need a little help with.
Buy It: $10.50 and up; containerstore.com