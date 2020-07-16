The Hands-Down Best Storage Containers For College Dorm Rooms

To put it nicely, dorm room living is not known for being particularly cushy. “Itsy-bitsy,” “teeny-tiny,” and “crammed in like sardines”—now those do come to mind when reminiscing about freshman year of college. If you’ve never been privy to the stress of move-in day, get ready for a surprise. The 150-square-foot cement room is, to your astonishment, even smaller than you could imagine—and the roomie isn’t even there yet.

The most important thing to do when preparing to move into a dorm room is stocking up on space-saving storage containers that make living in a tiny room totally doable. There are tons of nooks and crannies just waiting to be turned into usable space. From sneaky underbed (er, under-futon) bags to genius hanging shoe bags to the quintessential storage cubes, these are the best storage containers for college dorm rooms, hands down. Everything you need is just a click away.