Clorox Released Multi-Purpose Paper Towel Wipes—Just in Time for Holiday Baking Season
While we love the cooking, baking, and laughter that takes place in the kitchen during the holiday season, spending more time in the kitchen also means there's inevitably going to be more messes to clean. Knowing the messes are coming, the best way to brace for the cleanup is to be prepared. Our friends at Clorox are here to help us do just that, with their latest product: Multi-Purpose Paper Towel Wipes.
Instead of using a paper towel to clean up messes followed with a wipe or spray to sanitize, you can now take care of both steps in one thanks to Clorox's Multi-Purpose Paper Towel Wipes. The newest product from Clorox was designed to pick up dirt and particles like a paper towel will while also killing 99.9% of bacteria. Different from classic Clorox Wipes, they're made with wood pulp fiber which creates a textured surface similar to that of a paper towel. This allows them to trap and lift particles, dust, and dirt. Plus being slightly damp with a sanitizing solution allows them to remove fingerprints and smudges while also preventing bacteria growth for 24 hours.
These paper towel wipes are lightly damp to the touch, but much less wet than traditional disinfecting wipes. They're safe for use on multiple surfaces, including wood, stainless steel, bathroom porcelain, and most kitchen surfaces. However, they are not recommended for use on unpainted wood, unfinished surfaces, or unsealed surfaces.
The wipes feature a light scent that gives off a pleasant aroma without being too overpowering and won't leave a chemical smell in your home (or on your hands). They're currently available in two scents: jasmine and lemon verbena.
Related Items
Clorox Multi-Purpose Paper Towel Wipes
Add these multitasking paper towel wipes to you cart online or next time you're at the grocery store to clean and disinfect your surfaces in just one swipe.
BUY IT: target.com, homedepot.com