Clorox Released Multi-Purpose Paper Towel Wipes—Just in Time for Holiday Baking Season

Instead of using a paper towel to clean up messes followed with a wipe or spray to sanitize, you can now take care of both steps in one thanks to Clorox's Multi-Purpose Paper Towel Wipes. The newest product from Clorox was designed to pick up dirt and particles like a paper towel will while also killing 99.9% of bacteria. Different from classic Clorox Wipes, they're made with wood pulp fiber which creates a textured surface similar to that of a paper towel. This allows them to trap and lift particles, dust, and dirt. Plus being slightly damp with a sanitizing solution allows them to remove fingerprints and smudges while also preventing bacteria growth for 24 hours.