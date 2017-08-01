Here’s Why Button-Down Shirts Have Loops on the Back

If you picked up a button-down shirt the last time you were at the Neiman Marcus in Dallas or Belk in Charlotte, you may have noticed that there's a tiny fabric loop on the back of the shirt, below the collar and near where the shoulder blades meet. Many high-quality button-downs have this little feature, but no one seems to know what it's for. Luckily, Today did a little digging into the story behind the fashion quirk, and turns out that those little loops are actually incredibly useful.

According to Lifebuzz, the loops may have originally stemmed from sailors in the Navy. They didn't have closets to hang their shirts, so their clothing was outfitted with loops so that they could simply slide onto a hook on the wall.

The sailors weren't the only ones who liked the loops, though. According to Today, back in the 1960s, the collegiate crowd preferred button-downs (how times have changed!) and needed a way to keep their shirts nice and neat while they exercised. To appeal to their Ivy League consumers, the Gant company started adding little fabric loops to the backs of their shirts They called them "locker loops", because men could simply hang their shirt up by the loop in their lockers and keep their button-downs wrinkle free.

The loops soon started to symbolize a sort of high-status Ivy League fashion. Later, according to Today, the loops became more a part of collegiate culture, when men would remove the loops as a sign that their relationship status had changed and they were taken. Women, who didn't have locker loops on their shirts, would wear their gentleman's scarf to show they were going steady. Fun fact: Girls used to yank the loops off of the shirts of boys they liked and could easily tear a hole in the shirt, which is one way to get a boy to notice you.

From the locker rooms of the Ivy League, the trend spread to other shirt manufacturers, becoming a symbol of good taste and high quality.

