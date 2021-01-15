Top-Rated Cleaning Products from Walmart To Try in 2022
If there's one habit we picked up in 2020 that we will happily carry into the New Year, it's spending a little extra time cleaning our home. In fact, we might even say that new cleaning products have become a source of joy in our everyday routines. If you're ready to add some new miracle-working cleaning supplies to your home, we have a good list for you to start with. These ten top-rated products are the ones that thousands of Walmart shoppers use to keep their homes looking spotless. Plus, Walmart offers free delivery on orders over $35 so you can order these hardworking products from the comfort of your home and have them arrive on you doorstep in just a few days.
Pine-Sol All Purpose Multi-Surface Disinfectant Cleaner
BUY IT: $9.78; walmart.com
This tried-and-true all-purpose cleaner is recommended by 97% of reviewers. One reason shoppers swear by Pine-Sol because of the versatility it delivers. From appliances to floors to outdoor furniture and more, this cleaner will leave every inch of your home sparkling and fresh.
Bona Premium Spray Mop for Hardwood Floors
BUY IT: $39.99; walmart.com
Removing dust, dirt, and grime from hardwood floors will be easier than ever with this mop and formula created specifically for the job. Bona hardwood floor cleaner is safe to use on all unwaxed, unoiled, polyurethane finished wood floors.
Borax Laundry Detergent Booster & Multi-Purpose Household Cleaner
BUY IT: $4.47; walmart.com
While this isn't news to many Southern women, this detergent boosting formula deserves a spot in your cabinet. In addition to using Borax to achieve your cleanest laundry ever, it can also be used to clean bathrooms and kitchens.
O-Cedar Power Corner Multi Surface Angle Broom With Dust Pan
BUY IT: $10.97; walmart.com
If you think all brooms are the same, think again. This indoor and outdoor broom is angled to help reach hard-to-clean spaces, has a soft bump guard to protect furniture, and also features a comfort grip handle with a hanger for easy storage.
Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System
BUY IT: $8.34; walmart.com
Toilet cleaning may not be the most exciting chore on the list, but this system aims to make the process a little easier. Over 2,000 Walmart shoppers have given this Clorox product a 5-star review.
Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges
BUY IT: $5.22; walmart.com
These non-scratch sponges will keep non-stick cookware, countertops, showers, and tubs safe while providing plenty of cleaning power. Plus, you can simply run them through the dishwasher when they need to be cleaned.
Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray
BUY IT: $4.94; walmart.com
Spray your dirty dishes with Dawn Powerwash and you'll be able to simply wipe and rinse away food residue and grease that's left behind after each use. Shoppers agree that it's especially useful for hard-to-wash kitchen tools and some even ventured out to use it for cleaning other spaces in their home.
BISSELL PowerForce Helix Bagless Upright Vacuum
BUY IT: $48.44; walmart.com
Reviewers agree that this lightweight vacuum is easy to carry and maneuver while still delivering plenty of power (even for pet owners). Plus, it's a great value for the price. One shopper summed it up perfectly by saying, "My old vacuum could never! I've kissed plenty of frogs to get to this Prince of a vacuum cleaner."
Swiffer Dusters Heavy Duty Extendable Handle Dusting Kit
BUY IT: $7.97; walmart.com
Thousands of fibers on the Swiffer duster trap and lock dirt from every corner of your house. This set comes with an extendable handle to help you reach all of the dusty spaces in your home.
Soft Scrub Antibacterial Cleaner with Bleach
BUY IT: $3.88; walmart.com
Soft Scrub removes both stains and germs in one step for a clean, sanitized home. It aims to be tough enough to remove the most stubborn messes while not damaging surfaces.