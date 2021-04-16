Two children hanging laundry on a clothesline
The Best Laundry Spot Removers on Amazon for Every Type of Stain
Coffee, tea, grass, and grease? They're no match.
No matter how awe-inspiring your favorite detergent is, your laundry game is really only as good as your best stain remover for clothes. With a spray, gel, or soak that can remove blood stains, act as an ink stain removal or even a red wine stain removal, your laundry game just won't cut the mustard—or remove it for that matter. Finding trustworthy products are the first step in any stain-fighting process. Take oil stains, for instance, no matter how many articles you've read on how to remove oils stains, it all means nothing without the right tools. Here we're uncovering the best stain removers for clothes, all sourced from Amazon.
- Best Stain Remover for Clothes: OxiClean Gel Stick
- Best Stain Remover for Red Wine: Wine Away Red Wine Stain Remover
- Best Stain Remover for Ink: Goof Off Household Heavy Duty Remover for Spots, Stains, Marks, and Messes
- Best Stain Remover for Blood: Whip-It All Natural Enzyme Cleaner Stain Fighting Kit
- Best Stain Remover for Coffee: OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover Powder
- Best Stain Remover for Oil and Grease: Grandma's Secret Spot Remover
Best Stain Remover for Clothes: OxiClean Gel Sticks
There’s not a stain we’ve found that can outwit these concentrated gel sticks. An applicator with small nubs helps work the formula into fabric. Let it sit on treated area for anywhere from 5 minutes to a week before adding to the washing machine and washing as normal. It even treats set-in stains, restoring clothes like you wouldn’t believe. Grass, berries, coffee, grease, and more will be gone without a trace.
Best Stain Remover for Red Wine: Wine Away Red Wine Stain Remover
If you think your linens are doomed after one red wine spill, think again. This wine remover works on both wet and dry stains and features a bright and fresh citrus scent that will neutralize and wipe out any residual wine smells. It’s safe for use on clothes but can also eliminate stains on rugs, carpet, furniture, upholstery, and more.
Best Stain Remover for Ink: Goof Off Household Heavy Duty Remover for Spots, Stains, Marks, and Messes
You’ll need to see this one to believe it. One reviewer even showed pictures of how Goof Off removed permanent (that’s right, permanent) marker from her upholstered dining chairs. While it can be used anywhere in your home where stain-fighting muscle is needed, it’ll really shine where your laundry is concerned. Before you toss into the trash yet another white shirt with an ink splotch, give this miracle worker a try.
Best Stain Remover for Blood: Whip-It All Natural Enzyme Cleaner Stain Fighting Kit
Scraped knees and bloody noses are not to be feared—well, as far as the laundry goes—when Whip-It is stocked in your laundry room. It’s specifically formulated to treat hard-to-kick enzyme stains from blood and pet messes. What’s more, it’s plant-based, which is ideal when you have little ones and furry friends underfoot. Each 32-ounce bottle of concentrate can be diluted to make 32 bottles of multi-surface cleaner. For laundry stains, you’ll want to up the concentration level for best results.
Best Stain Remover for Coffee: OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover Powder
If you don’t know how to remove coffee stains, here’s where to start: with a bucket of this stain-fighting powder. Giving clothes a presoak before loading into the washing machine will give your chances of lifting those stains a super-charged boost. The brand recommends adding a scoop of OxiClean (filled to line two or four) to a gallon of water, stirring until dissolved, then adding clothes, allowing to soak for one to six hours depending on how severe the stain. Once you’ve completed the soak, ring them out and wash as normal in your machine. You can even add another scoop of the powder to your washing machine for extra muscle. Coffee stains? They don’t stand a chance.
Best Stain Remover for Oil and Grease: Grandma’s Secret Spot Remover
Use this super-powered spot remover for just about anything—including the most stubborn oil and grease splotches. Each bottle holds only two ounces of the formula, though the concentration level means you only need a dot per application. The brand even claims one little bottle will last you a full year with normal use. You know what might be the best part? There’s no scrubbing required. Just apply and let Grandma work her magic.