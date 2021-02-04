The Best Sponges for Your Cleanest House Ever
Because you should never underestimate the power of a good scrubber.
If you're just haphazardly adding a package of dish sponges to your grocery cart every so often and calling it a day, you're about to enter a whole new world. We can probably all agree that keeping a clean house means relying on a small army of hardworking cleaners and tools. But, what if we told you that chief among them is a sponge that is up for any and all challenges you can throw its way? Whether we're talking spill cleanup, skillet scrubbing, or a full bathroom wipe down, a good sponge is an integral part of the equation.
When selecting the best sponge, you'll want to pay particular attention to the task at hand. If you'll be scrubbing hard surfaces or stuck-on messes, a super durable sponge is what you'll be after. For a quick counter wipe, an all-purpose or multipurpose cleaning sponge is going to be the best one for the job. Now, if you're looking to keep germs at bay, and let's be honest, sponges can be a breeding ground, then select one of the best antibacterial or antimicrobial options.
No matter what you are looking for, you're bound to find good quality sponge options in this collection of the best sponges for every job—delivered straight to your doorstep in a flash thanks to Amazon Prime. We're tossing our dingy sponges for good.
- Best Dish Sponge: MR.SIGA Non-Scratch Cellulose Scrub Sponge
- Best Kitchen Sponge: O-Cedar Multi-Use Scrunge Scrub Sponge (Pack of 6)
- Best Cleaning Sponge: Scrub Daddy Scour Daddy Multisurface Scouring Pad
- Most Durable Sponge: Scotch-Brite Heavy Duty Scrub Sponges
- Best Antibacterial Sponge: Libman 1268 Antibacterial Sponge
- Best non Scratch Scrubber: Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges
- Best Scrubber Sponge: Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6 Pack)
- Best Household Sponges: Zwipes Microfiber Kitchen and Bathroom Cleaning Sponges
- Best Dish Sponge with Handle: OXO Good Grips Soap Dispensing Dish Scrub
These non-abrasive sponges can be used on a variety of surfaces, including nonstick cookware, but always test the scrub side on a small, inconspicuous area before proceeding to all-over use. The fast-dry material will resist the stinky, wet-sponge smell and is made to last. Whether you’re dealing with burned-on food bits or are cleaning the inside of your sink, MR.SIGA Non-Scratch Cellulose Scrub Sponges can help you get the job done the right way.
BUY IT: $10.98; amazon.com
According to O-Cedar, this is the only patented, non-scratch scrubbing surface endorsed by Teflon—safe to say it’s okay to use on nonstick, wouldn’t you agree? The rippled surface is designed to lift away dirt and stuck-on messes in a flash, while the rinse-fresh technology keeps the sponge clean and stink-free between uses. Each pack comes with six sponges that are designed to last 20% longer than traditional scrubbing sponges.
BUY IT: $7.99; amazon.com
These scouring pads are designed for some of the toughest household jobs, even managing to stand in for a scrub brush but without the threat of scratching. Run it under warm water before taking on easier jobs, or under cold water before tackling tougher messes—the FlexTexture core responds to water temperature to create the perfect tool for every task on your list. When it comes time to give your pad a clean, pop it in the microwave for up to a minute or clean in the top rack of the dishwasher.
BUY IT: $10.86/pack of 2; amazon.com
Use these hardworking sponges anywhere you find a mess worth going after—whether it’s the kitchen, bathroom, or even outside, these sponges can handle it. The scrubbing fibers are comprised of entirely recycled content and safe for everything from oven racks to non-coated cookware. Pop them into the dishwasher when they need to be sanitization and they'll come out of the machine ready to continue going to work on all of your toughest jobs.
BUY IT: $5.22/set of 6; amazon.com
Deep grooves are meant to get in all the nooks and crannies leaving no mess or residue behind. It absorbs three times more water than a traditional sponge, but the real clincher is its antibacterial benefits. The synthetic material is infused with properties that stand up against mold build up and the bacteria that can cause odor. Each package comes with six sponges suitable for everyday use.
BUY IT: $12.99/set of 6; amazon.com
Safe for use on bathtubs, nonstick cookware, countertops, and more, these non-scratch scrubber sponges will give every cleaning job a little more muscle. But they're also gentle enough for more delicate surfaces like your passed-down china and crystal too. With more than 55,000 ratings, Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges are ranked number one in the Household Cleaning Sponges category on Amazon—so, if you’re dubious, go ahead and take a scroll through the 5-star reviews. We’re sure they’ll convince you to hit "add to cart."
BUY IT: $5.22/pack of 6; amazon.com
These hardworking scrub sponges are made to do work. On one side you’ll find a microfiber cloth that’s ideal for everyday wipe-ups, while the other features a durable scourer that can handle just about anything you throw its way. And, when they’re starting to smell their age, you can refresh your Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges with a run in the dishwasher.
BUY IT: $10.99/set of 6; amazon.com
Color code your cleaning with this two-pack that’s great for helping you cut down on cross contamination. With hundreds of little microfiber fingers on each sponge, there’s not a speck of dirt, grime, dust, or grease that will sneak by. They can mop up to eight times their weight in water—making the Zwipes Microfiber Kitchen and Bathroom Cleaning Sponges your spill-time MVP. Wipe up floors, walls, sinks, tubs, counters, and more with these machine washable sponges.
BUY IT: $3.99/pack of 2; amazon.com
Why should you get your hands messy when you can just add this OXO Good Grips Soap Dispensing Dish Scrub to your cart? Whether you have gloves or not, it’s designed to keep your mani out of the mess, while also dispensing soap to make dishwashing less of a chore. A scraper on the back will tackle the toughest grime and is safe on non-stick cookware, as is the scrub side.
BUY IT: $7.99; amazon.com