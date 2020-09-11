10 Best Clothes Irons to Keep You Looking Crisp and Polished
Nothing ruins a stellar outfit like unwanted wrinkles. Unless you happen to live next door to a dry cleaner, the quickest and most cost-effective route to that polished look is a session with a handheld clothes iron. Clothes irons, also known as steam irons, use a combination of steam and pressure to eradicate wrinkles and keep garments looking fresh and crisp.
The basic things to look for when buying a new clothes iron are high wattage, non-drip capabilities, and a nonstick base (also called a soleplate). Keeping those essentials in mind, there are myriad options to choose from.
Some models have digital displays with fabric options to make sure you don’t scorch your lighter materials or beaded embellishing. Others include an anti-calc feature, which captures the minerals in hard water and extends the life of your iron, as well as prevents crusty bits from ending up on your clothes. Many high-quality clothes irons also include an automatic shutoff for safety.
Since not all clothes irons are created equal, we’ve selected the 10 best clothes irons according to customer reviews. There’s one to suit every need, from durability to speed, and to accommodate every household budget.
- Best Overall Clothes Iron: Chi Electronic Iron
- Best Rated Clothes Iron: Rowenta Everlast Steam Iron
- Best Durable Clothes Iron: Hamilton Beach Durathon Iron
- Best Affordable Clothes Iron: Black & Decker Advanced Steam Iron
- Best Splurge Clothes Iron: Miele Rotary Clothes Iron
- Best Quality Clothes Iron: Rowenta Steamforce Iron
- Best Lightweight Clothes Iron: Shark Professional Steam Iron
- Fastest Clothes Iron: Conair ExtremeSteam Pro Steam Iron
- Best Travel Clothes Iron: Steamfast Mini Steam Iron
- Best Cordless Clothes Iron: Rowenta Freemove Cordless Iron
Best Overall Clothes Iron: Chi Electronic Iron
Chi hair irons have always had a loyal fan base, so it’s not too surprising that the brand’s advanced ceramic technology also excels in the world of clothing care. The benefit of a ceramic clothing iron soleplate is the unparalleled glide you get across fabric, resulting in a crisp finish even on tough or heavy fabrics. It has a retractable cord for easy and safe storage and an LED display screen to pick a setting based on the fabric you’re working with. According to reviewers, this “sensible” and “impressive” iron results in less drippage, sputtering, and spitting than others they have used in the past.
Buy It: $100; bedbathandbeyond.com
Best Rated Clothes Iron: Rowenta Everlast Steam Iron
The Rowenta Everlast steam iron has almost 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon—and for good reason. It has a patented mineral remover to keep hard water from ruining your appliance, a powerful steam shot to tackle stubborn wrinkles, and a soleplate with 400 holes to ensure even distribution of heat and steam. As one reviewer put it, “I can iron a linen shirt that has been balled up in the back of my closet in about three minutes with this iron. It’s just that good.” The large steam tank will last for up to 30 minutes of use without needing to be refilled, and the three-way automatic shutoff ensures that your iron won’t burn the house down if left alone.
Buy It: $96; amazon.com
Best Durable Clothes Iron: Hamilton Beach Durathon Iron
What makes this clothes iron stand out from the pack is the special “Durathon” coated soleplate that’s 10 times more durable than traditional nonstick steam irons. Hamilton Beach is so confident in this promise that it backs it up with a 10-year warranty. The iron has other handy features that will make you want to keep it around that long, such as a 360-degree swivel cord, a digital control panel, an automatic shutoff feature, and a self-cleaning function. The end result? “That clean, crisp just-from-the-dry-cleaner look,” according to one reviewer. Another noted that the Durathon cools down much more quickly after use than standard models.
Buy It: $40; target.com
Best Affordable Clothes Iron: Black & Decker Advanced Steam Iron
This tried-and-true iron has all the necessary features you could want from a clothes iron, including a retractable cord, an automatic shutoff component, and a nonstick plate. One reviewer said that the iron is lightweight and compact, easily glides over clothes, and has a good volume of steam output. Some shoppers noted the spout for refilling the water reservoir is on the smaller side, but that caveat doesn’t outweigh the value and results you’ll see from this reliable iron.
Buy It: $30; bedbathandbeyond.com
Best Splurge Clothes Iron: Miele Rotary Clothes Iron
While it might seem excessive to spend this much money on an iron, the Miele Rotary iron is not your standard handheld steamer. Rather, it’s an entire experience that evokes old-fashioned laundry mangles. The design features rollers in a sturdy frame with a foot pedal, which allows you to sit while you press garments, linens, and bedding. It even features a swing-out bar to hang finished items and a rack underneath for pressed garments. And when you’re all done, the machine folds up and fits neatly into a closet or corner. For many reviewers, the device brings back memories of their mothers, or even grandmothers, pressing laundry, and they say it offers them that sentimental experience without the bulky appliances of the old days. This clothes iron is definitely a splurge, but it’s worth it if you have a penchant for professionally pressed clothes with a side of nostalgia.
Buy It: $2,050; williams-sonoma.com
Best Quality Clothes Iron: Rowenta Steamforce Iron
The Rowenta Steamforce is a fan-favorite clothes iron. It offers an extra-large water tank and a high steam output due to its signature “Steamforce” pump injection technology. Multiple reviewers mentioned that they’ve owned several Rowenta irons over the years, and they keep coming back to this reliable model. As one reviewer sums it up: “This is the best iron I have owned for several years. It is a good weight, the temperature seems to be right on, and the steam is wonderful.”
Buy It: $101 (orig. $200); amazon.com
Best Lightweight Clothes Iron: Shark Professional Steam Iron
Most of the irons on this list weigh in anywhere from 3.25 to five pounds, but this model from Shark is a mere 2.9 pounds. And trust us, every ounce adds up when you’re working through a large pile of laundry. In addition to its light weight, the compact iron has a unique vertical steam function, which makes it useful not only for clothing, but also for drapes and upholstery. “This works great, heats up very fast, and is easy to maneuver over fabric,” one reviewer wrote. Light, durable, and affordable with professional-quality results? That’s what we would call a total package.
Buy It: $25 (orig. $40); amazon.com
Fastest Clothes Iron: Conair ExtremeSteam Pro Steam Iron
We’ve all had those moments when we’re running late and in desperate need of an iron. This is where the Conair ExtremeSteam Pro Iron will really shine. The clothes iron only takes 60 seconds to heat up, even at its maximum heat setting, and it “dumps steam like a boss,” according to one reviewer. That means you can be wrinkle-free with basically no advance notice. Other reviewers note that the nonstick plate and smaller water reservoir make it easy to move quickly through your ironing pile, although you might find yourself refilling the water more frequently than with other steam irons.
Buy It: $44; amazon.com
Best Travel Clothes Iron: Steamfast Mini Steam Iron
Don’t be fooled by its size—this adorable, affordable steam iron gets the job done. It features dual voltage and comes with its own travel bag, making it the perfect companion no matter where you’re headed. Reviewers call the Steamfast “small but mighty,” and they mention that it’s ideal not only for travel, but also for patchwork and other small projects. “The iron works well with tailor’s tools, like the seam roll, tailor’s ham, and seam stick,” one reviewer wrote. However, due to its compact size and impressive heat output, the whole unit gets quite warm while in use. So be warned, you might want to use a potholder or another protective garment while ironing.
Buy It: $19 (orig. $30); amazon.com
Best Cordless Clothes Iron: Rowenta Freemove Cordless Iron
No cords means no more maneuvering, no more searching for an outlet, and no more little ones or pets getting tangled while you iron. We’ve already established that Rowenta is one of the leaders in clothes irons, so it’s no surprise that it has perfected the art of cordless ironing. This 5-pound model boasts an ergonomic base, an automatic shutoff that kicks in after it’s left untouched for more than eight minutes, and a quick recharge time, so you won’t have to worry about long ironing sessions. A smart light blinks red and green to let you know the charging status, and it will beep to let you know that it needs to be returned to the base for a boost.
Buy It: $80 (orig. $100); williams-sonoma.com