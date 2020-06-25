15 Bathroom Organizers That Will Instantly Create More Storage Space
Save space and time by using these top-rated bathroom organizers in your home. Everything on the counter, in the drawers, and in the cabinets will have a designated place so you’ll always know where to find it. From the back of the door to under the cabinet to the wall space, every inch of space in your bathroom will be put to use with these organization solutions. These handy bathroom organizers will maximize your space with little effort on your part so you'll soon have your most organized bathroom ever.
HBlife Stainless Steel Organzier
BUY IT: $12.99; amazon.com
Say goodbye to countertop clutter. This stainless steel organizer has slots in a variety of sizes that will hold an assortment of items from toothpaste to electric toothbrushes to face wash.
Modular Vanity Organizer With Magnetic Strip Wood
BUY IT: $25; target.com
While we were almost sold on this vanity organizer just based on the beautiful wooden finish, the real selling point is the magnetic strip that holds metal accessories so they'll no longer be scattered all over your bathroom.
mDesign Modern Decorative Six Level Bathroom Towel Rack
BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com
Hang this sleek towel rack on the wall or on the back of the door to store up to six towels. It's available in six different finishes.
Jerrybox 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer
BUY IT: $20.99; amazon.com
Give your bathroom counter an overhaul with this rotating makeup organizer that was awarded the title of best makeup organizer by one of our editors.
Beachcrest Home Over the Toilet Storage Shelf
BUY IT: $95.99; wayfair.com
Make use of wasted space with this storage solution that will add three shelves to your bathroom. Reviewers agree it's easy to assemble.
SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf
BUY IT: $22.87; amazon.com
This adjustable shelf was made to fit around the pipes that are under your sink so that you can still add two layers of shelving space.
ORG 2-Tier Mesh Sliding Cabinet Baskets
BUY IT: $21.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
Maximize the space in your bathroom cabinet with two-tiered baskets that slide out so you can easily access everything from the front to the back without having to rearranging the whole shelf.
Seville Classics Foldable Handwoven Water Hyacinth Cube Storage Basket
BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com
Equally as stylish as they are practical, these woven baskets will add decor and storage to your space.
mDesign Over Door Bathroom Hair Care & Hot Styling Tool Organizer
BUY IT: $15.99; amazon.com
Simply hang this organizer on the inside of a cabinet door to create a designated spot for up to three hot tools.
SimpleHouseware Heavy Duty 3-Tier Metal Utility Rolling Cart
BUY IT: $34.87; amazon.com
Available in black, turquoise, and white, this sturdy rolling cart will add extra storage instantly to any unoccupied corner of your bathroom.
Drew 2 Piece Wall Shelf Set
BUY IT: $58.99; wayfair.com
This set of two shelves serves double duty as a place for storage and as a towel rack.
Apothecary Jars Canister Set
BUY IT: $10.99; amazon.com
These apothecary jars are made from durable acrylic instead of glass to take away the risk of breaking on the countertops or tile floors.
Madesmart Interlocking Drawer Organizer Bin
BUY IT: $11; amazon.com
Configure this set of eight interlocking compartments to fit whatever size drawer you have.
iDesign York Metal Wire Hanging Shower Caddy
BUY IT: $25.99; amazon.com
Rust-resistant metal will keep your shower products neat and organized. Suction cups help keep it in place.
mDesign Plastic Spinning Lazy Susan
BUY IT: $9.95; amazon.com
Make sure not even the smallest bottle gets lost in the back of the cabinet with this rotating bin.