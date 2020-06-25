15 Bathroom Organizers That Will Instantly Create More Storage Space

By Jenna Sims
Save space and time by using these top-rated bathroom organizers in your home. Everything on the counter, in the drawers, and in the cabinets will have a designated place so you’ll always know where to find it. From the back of the door to under the cabinet to the wall space, every inch of space in your bathroom will be put to use with these organization solutions. These handy bathroom organizers will maximize your space with little effort on your part so you'll soon have your most organized bathroom ever. 

HBlife Stainless Steel Organzier

BUY IT: $12.99; amazon.com

Say goodbye to countertop clutter. This stainless steel organizer has slots in a variety of sizes that will hold an assortment of items from toothpaste to electric toothbrushes to face wash.

Modular Vanity Organizer With Magnetic Strip Wood

BUY IT: $25; target.com

While we were almost sold on this vanity organizer just based on the beautiful wooden finish, the real selling point is the magnetic strip that holds metal accessories so they'll no longer be scattered all over your bathroom. 

mDesign Modern Decorative Six Level Bathroom Towel Rack

BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com

Hang this sleek towel rack on the wall or on the back of the door to store up to six towels. It's available in six different finishes. 

Jerrybox 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer

BUY IT: $20.99; amazon.com

Give your bathroom counter an overhaul with this rotating makeup organizer that was awarded the title of best makeup organizer by one of our editors. 

Beachcrest Home Over the Toilet Storage Shelf

BUY IT: $95.99; wayfair.com

Make use of wasted space with this storage solution that will add three shelves to your bathroom. Reviewers agree it's easy to assemble. 

SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf

BUY IT: $22.87; amazon.com

This adjustable shelf was made to fit around the pipes that are under your sink so that you can still add two layers of shelving space. 

ORG 2-Tier Mesh Sliding Cabinet Baskets

BUY IT: $21.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Maximize the space in your bathroom cabinet with two-tiered baskets that slide out so you can easily access everything from the front to the back without having to rearranging the whole shelf. 

Seville Classics Foldable Handwoven Water Hyacinth Cube Storage Basket

BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com

Equally as stylish as they are practical, these woven baskets will add decor and storage to your space. 

mDesign Over Door Bathroom Hair Care & Hot Styling Tool Organizer

BUY IT: $15.99; amazon.com

Simply hang this organizer on the inside of a cabinet door to create a designated spot for up to three hot tools. 

SimpleHouseware Heavy Duty 3-Tier Metal Utility Rolling Cart

BUY IT: $34.87; amazon.com

Available in black, turquoise, and white, this sturdy rolling cart will add extra storage instantly to any unoccupied corner of your bathroom. 

Drew 2 Piece Wall Shelf Set

BUY IT: $58.99; wayfair.com

This set of two shelves serves double duty as a place for storage and as a towel rack.

Apothecary Jars Canister Set

 BUY IT: $10.99; amazon.com

These apothecary jars are made from durable acrylic instead of glass to take away the risk of breaking on the countertops or tile floors. 

Madesmart Interlocking Drawer Organizer Bin

BUY IT: $11; amazon.com

Configure this set of eight interlocking compartments to fit whatever size drawer you have. 

iDesign York Metal Wire Hanging Shower Caddy

BUY IT: $25.99; amazon.com

Rust-resistant metal will keep your shower products neat and organized. Suction cups help keep it in place. 

mDesign Plastic Spinning Lazy Susan

BUY IT: $9.95; amazon.com

Make sure not even the smallest bottle gets lost in the back of the cabinet with this rotating bin. 

