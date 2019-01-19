When it comes to your towels, chances are they don't live up to expectations. I'm currently in desperate need of a new set of towels but had no clue where to start looking. That is until I stumbled upon Weezie, a towel company, which is based out of Atlanta, Georgia. In desperate need of guidance, I reached out to the founders, Lindsey Johnson and Liz Eichholz, to see exactly what I should be looking for. Here, the duo share their best-kept secrets.

What to Look for in a Towel

When it comes to choosing the perfect towel, Lindsey says there are three things to consider: softness, absorbency, and aesthetics. Finding the trifecta of towel greatness can be challenging. For example, you might find a super soft towel in the store, but when you get home and use it, it doesn't absorb moisture at all. Or it sheds all the time (ack!). After months of research and testing, Lindsey and Liz found the ideal combination of softness, absorbency, limited shedding, and stylish design.

If you want the best quality towel, then make sure to check the fiber (staple) length. Long fibers equal strength, softness, and durability. Weezie towels are made with 100 percent organic long-staple cotton which provides strength and softness. Something else Lindsey and Liz looked into for their towels? The spinning process. The innovative technology traps air within each fiber which increases fluffiness and absorbency.

While some shedding is expected (cotton is a natural fiber after all), you should not look like a snowball after you dry off. "Fluffier towels tend to lint more than others because of their soft, long-staple fibers," says Lindsey. But these two women weren't going to accept that. Instead, they developed a super-soft and fluffy towel that sheds four times less than traditional towels. Take that old towels!

If you're looking for towels to embroider or monogram, it's important to keep in mind the nap (fuzziness) of your towels. Embroidering towels is not the same as embroidering sheets or cocktail napkins. The extra texture can interfere with stitching visibility. Lindsey and Liz wanted to make Weezie a one-stop-shop when it came to towels, so they took on the embroidery process too. After countless testing of thread types, machines, and settings, Weezie found the best combination for a visible and durable embroidery for their plush terry towels. (My next problem is deciding which monogram and thread color to choose. Challenge for another day...)

Weezie Towel Options Credit: Courtesy of Weezie

How to Wash Your Towels

Chances are you're not washing your towel enough. Lindsey recommends washing your towels after three to five uses. Yes, there is such a thing as over-washing your towels though, so follow these steps for proper care to extend the life of your linens.

When it comes to your laundry, Liz says to always wash your white towels by themselves. Use a cold-water cycle and tumble-drying set to low. It's important to make sure your towels are completely dry because they can quickly mildew. Liz recommends extra low dry cycles if your towels are still damp.

Lindsey and Liz never use fabric softeners, bleach, and even dryer sheets on their towels. In fact, these can all dramatically change the absorption properties of towels.

Insider Tip: Give your towels an extra shake when removing them from the washer to help fluff the terry loops. These loops are key to a towel's absorbency.

How to Store Your Towels

Folding your bath towels to display your monogram is fine and dandy, but hang them from a hook after your shower. Lindsey adds, ″this allows for more effective drying between uses.″ She and Liz designed Weezie towels with a discreet loop specifically for this purpose. Drying is key people! Even slightly damp towels can mildew quickly, and you'll have to replace them sooner.

When to Replace Your Towels

Of course, towels need to be replaced. "In the same way you would not wear the same shirt every day and expect it to last you forever, your towels will eventually need to be replaced," advises Lindsey. After countless uses, washes, and tumbles in the dryer, your towels lose their absorbency and fluff. Even if you follow the steps above for washing your towels, Lindsey recommends replacing your towels every two years.

Something else that can extend the life of your towels? Using a different, dark-colored towel when washing your face and removing your makeup. Luckily Lindsey and Liz thought of everything and created super cute, navy towels specifically for that purpose.