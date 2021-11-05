Amazon's Space-Saving Hangers Will Have a Magical No-Slip Grip on Even Your Trickiest (and Slinkiest) Garments
Packed-to-the-brim closets are the worst. Not only is it hard to see what's going on, leading to a desperate "I have nothing to wear" while surrounded by enough denim and Lycra to make Dolly blush, but take one fluffy sweater off the hanger and be prepared for an avalanche as silky blouses, scoop-necked dresses, and breezy skirts hit the floor one after another. If only we could make more room without sacrificing those culottes that we know are coming back big in spring (mark our words!). And maybe, if it's not too much to ask, keep everything right where it should be: on their respective hangers. Surprise! There's a way, and I found it with Amazon Basics Slim Non-Slip Hangers.
If you're looking to overhaul your hanger supply, the good news is that it won't cost you an arm and a leg to upgrade to these slim velvet ones, with a pack of 30 coming in at $16.49. They feature a black velvet surface that has just enough texture to keep suits, skirts, sweaters, pants, and more right where they should be—even if you're shuffling other items in and out. Even the bulkiest jackets are no match for these hangers that can hold up to 10 pounds.
I've eliminated nearly every plastic hanger from my house, the lone survivors currently residing my husband's closet. As I've resupplied with velvet ones, I haven't looked back. Not only do they save space, but they'll save your wits too. We all know the frustration of random garments falling to the ground as we hurriedly try to grab a coat—an even bigger issue for the more compulsive among us who can't let that balled-up mess lie, instead letting out an exasperated wail as we drop our handbag, keys, and cell phone to retrieve the fallen soldier and get it back in its rightful place. Well, no more, friends.
