Amazon's Space-Saving Hangers Will Have a Magical No-Slip Grip on Even Your Trickiest (and Slinkiest) Garments

Packed-to-the-brim closets are the worst. Not only is it hard to see what's going on, leading to a desperate "I have nothing to wear" while surrounded by enough denim and Lycra to make Dolly blush, but take one fluffy sweater off the hanger and be prepared for an avalanche as silky blouses, scoop-necked dresses, and breezy skirts hit the floor one after another. If only we could make more room without sacrificing those culottes that we know are coming back big in spring (mark our words!). And maybe, if it's not too much to ask, keep everything right where it should be: on their respective hangers. Surprise! There's a way, and I found it with Amazon Basics Slim Non-Slip Hangers.