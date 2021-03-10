These $12 Tablets Are the Super Easy Trick To Cleaning Your Washing Machine

To put it lightly, there was quite the frenzy when one SL editor cleaned her washing machine for the first time in years. Partly because her method made her washing machine work like brand-new again, and partly because folks might have finally realized that there's a reason their washing machine might be, er, a bit stinky. The moral of the story? Yes, you should be cleaning your washing machine. More frequently than you probably think. Just like your dishwasher and your toaster.