31 Days to a Clutter-Free Home

We're going to ease into it. Start with these simple, refreshing fixes, and you'll achieve a significant cleaning spree by day five.

Day 1: Fill one trash bag of junk from anywhere in the house. Then, toss or donate it.

Day 2: Pick up five to seven things that don't have a place and find a place for them. You use these things daily, but each doesn't have a home. Here's one of the best rules of an organized home: Everything should have a place.

Day 3: Pick a counter and clear off all the junk. Another big organizing tip: Every flat surface should be clear of clutter.

Day 4: Clear a shelf—any shelf. Keep five of your most display-worthy items, donate the rest, or set them aside for storage (but keep in mind that you're aiming to simplify, not purchase a storage unit).

Day 5: Take this day to strategize. We'll walk you through general ways to eliminate clutter in every room, but you've got to make a note of your home's personal clutter "hot spots." The table by the back door? Your bathroom counter? Your desk? All of the above? Make a note of the spaces you want to declutter, and set deadlines for getting organized.

Make boxes for keeping, donating, and storing—these will come in handy. If you're prone to separation anxiety, make a box called "maybe"—when you can't quite make yourself throw something away, store it here. After six months, pull it back out—if you haven't thought about the item, you should throw it out.