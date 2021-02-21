There's Nothing More Charming Than a One-Story Craftsman and These House Plans Prove It

Looking for a Southern charmer that's not short on details? You'll find it in a Craftsman home. The American Craftsman architecture style arrived as a response to Victorian homes of the 19th century. Rather than the ornate details and intricacies of design that characterized Victorians, turn-of-the-century Craftsman style homes instead highlighted materials, simplicity, and craftsmanship. Craftsman cottages were part of the arts-and-craft movement, and their wide-porches and cozy details are still quite popular today. Once you step inside, you’ll find characteristics like built-in bookcases, natural materials, and character abounding. In a word, they're absolutely peek Southern charm. Here you’ll find 10 updated takes on Craftsman style architecture that work with today’s needs in mind.