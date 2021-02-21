There's Nothing More Charming Than a One-Story Craftsman and These House Plans Prove It
Looking for a Southern charmer that's not short on details? You'll find it in a Craftsman home. The American Craftsman architecture style arrived as a response to Victorian homes of the 19th century. Rather than the ornate details and intricacies of design that characterized Victorians, turn-of-the-century Craftsman style homes instead highlighted materials, simplicity, and craftsmanship. Craftsman cottages were part of the arts-and-craft movement, and their wide-porches and cozy details are still quite popular today. Once you step inside, you’ll find characteristics like built-in bookcases, natural materials, and character abounding. In a word, they're absolutely peek Southern charm. Here you’ll find 10 updated takes on Craftsman style architecture that work with today’s needs in mind.
Rustic Lake Cabin
The two-bedroom, one-bath cottage features a spacious front porch and even larger screened-in side porch. A great room, kitchen with breakfast nook, mudroom, and laundry room round out the smart-sized cabin.
New Street Bungalow
The front door of the three-bedroom, two-bath house, leads directly into the living area, with a spacious dining area to the left. A u-shaped kitchen keeps the space highly functional, without monopolizing the square footage.
Benton Bungalow II
You’ll get a lot of function packed into one under-2000-square-foot house. A large main bedroom with a walk-in closet has all your storage needs covered. In the dining room, you’ll find a built-in china/buffet cabinet, a classic Craftsman detail.
Wolfe Ridge
With three possible bedrooms and two full baths, this 1,500-square-foot Craftsman is built to suite your needs. The kitchen features an open layout with a nook and island, while the primary bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and dual sinks in the bath.
Cantley Place
The Craftsman-style details on the porch and a gable roof bring the charm, while the interior packs a hardworking punch within 1,282 square feet. There you’ll find a laundry closet just off the kitchen, a dining room, living room, two bedrooms, two baths, and a welcoming foyer.
Craftsman Bungalow
The primary bathroom features a walk-in closet and dual sinks. Two bedrooms, two baths, and a u-shaped kitchen make this bungalow spacious enough for a small family. A fireplace in the living room and a spacious front porch create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Magnolia Springs
This house plan comes with a second-floor option that features a bonus area and extra bedroom with bath in suite. You’ll find plenty of spaces in the open-layout kitchen for storage and food prep including a pantry, breakfast nook, and island.
Danehill Cottage
A gabled roof, heavy timbered porch supports, and a deep front porch bring all the Craftsman vibes from the start. Inside you’ll find a fireplace at the heart of the home, with a roomy kitchen, three bedrooms, and two full baths rounding out the space.
Breanne
A big front porch and an impressive entry make a statement from the start. You'll find three bedrooms, a large kitchen, and an elegant main bedroom and bath in this roomy plan. A daylight basement can easily be transformed into a mother-in-law suite, playroom, or teenager hangout.
Flint Cottage
Three bedrooms, two full baths, and a charming little front porch—perfect for a rocker or two—make this 1,600-square-foot cottage as cozy as it is functional. A walk-in closet in the main bedroom, a fireplace in the living room, and an eat-in kitchen make it a winner.