The Itsy-Bitsy Heaven's Door Cottage Is 804 Square Feet of Pure Charm
Remember when you used to scheme about your dream house? Maybe it had a front porch furnished with a pair of white rocking chairs or porch swing, a cute kitchen (probably outfitted with pink appliances), and baby-blue shuttered windows with boxes filled with colorful blooms. It's high time to make that dream a reality with our Heaven's Door cottage. It's quaint but comfortable, making for the perfect little escape—even if it's just to the backyard.
Bigger isn't always better and this cottage proves it. This one-bedroom isn't short on space or style and easily stands in as a backyard mother-in-law suite or cozy, mountain-view getaway. One thing is for certain, though: You'll find charm abounds from the outside in.
The original house plan features a small front porch and a foyer that can act as a key and bag drop. For those porch lovers looking for additional outdoor living space, an alternate elevation expands the porch to run nearly the entire 24-foot width of the cottage and eliminates the foyer. (Don't worry, we have plenty of small space hacks to help you find another home for your keys and purse; try a floating shelf or row of hooks below a piece of art right inside the door.)
Past the front door or foyer, the interior flows cohesively from one room to the next with an open living area, which includes a great room with a stacked-stone fireplace and a dining area that spills into the kitchen. In the U-shaped kitchen, with a Gothic-style window above the sink that is as practical as it is pretty, you'll have plenty of natural light that makes dishwashing feel like anything but a chore—well, mostly.
Tucked off the dining room is a hall that leads to the bedroom, bathroom, and a laundry closet fit for a stacked washer and dryer unit. That said, we completely understand if you hit full-on vacation mode the minute you step inside this Southern charmer. Take full advantage of the walk-in closet to keep laundry out-of-sight and out-of-mind. With an abode this adorable, there's nothing left to do but tuck in for a cozy staycation devoid of all responsibility. In fact, we seem to recall those playhouse daydreams didn't include a single dirty sock.