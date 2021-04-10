15 Essential Organizers for Every Area of Your Nursery

Take your nesting skills up a notch.
By Southern Living Editors
April 10, 2021
Planning a new space for your bundle of joy is a precious thing, but let's be honest: A new baby comes with a lot of stuff. From sweet stuffed animals and tiny outfits to bouncers, rockers, and toys, finding space for all the gear is a giant part of the nursery design process. Moms-to-be working in small rooms and sprawling spaces alike are smart to consider making their layout work harder. With a few organizational tricks, finding a spot for the extra binkies will be a breeze. The last thing you need while totally sleep deprived is to lose the diaper cream in a disorganized drawer.

If pregnancy brain is putting a hamper on your nesting skills, we're here to help. Here are some of the most essential organizers for each type of baby gear.

For the Changing Table:

Credit: potterybarnkids.com

Acrylic Diaper Bin

All the little things you need to keep your baby clean also need a place, and there's nothing like a stylish storage caddy to set you up for success. We love the look of these acrylic bins that can sit on the top of your changing table. 

$49-$79
Pottery Barn Kids
Credit: amazon.com

mDesign 3-Tier Standing Storage Basket Rack

If you're out of useable space on the top of your changing table, consider expanding to the side with these tiered storage baskets. Ready to hold anything from diapers to wipes, this stand will look neat and tidy on the side of your changing station. 

$99.99
Amazon

For Drawers:

Credit: amazon.com

mDesign Fabric Dresser Drawer Storage Organizers

These simple fabric drawer dividers are here to make life easier. Everything your baby wears is tiny. The last thing you need is a big dresser drawer swallowing up all of those sweet things. By creating sections, you'll be able to find exactly what you need and keep your drawer from piling up. 

$11.99
Amazon
Credit: bedbathandbeyond.com

OXO Good Grips Expandable Dresser Drawer Divider

If you're looking to customize your divider system for everything from socks and mittens to onesies and burp cloths, this is the system for you. These expandable organizers fit into place at just the spacing you need. 

$19.99
Bed Bath &amp; Beyond

For the Closet:

Credit: etsy.com / The White Loft

Handmade Wooden Closet Size Dividers

Pretty and functional, these wooden closet dividers will help you keep your 0-3M clothes separate from your 6-9M outfits.

$36.99
Etsy
Credit: amazon.com

Little Seeds Grow with Me Closet

It's a slight investment, but this closet storage system is literally made to grow with your baby. With closet bars closer together than your adult set up, you can fit more rows of smaller clothes. When it's time for bigger clothes, simply adjust the racks to fit your bigger kid needs. 

$199.99
Amazon

For Shoes:

Credit: amazon.com

Tiered Clear Rack

Don't let the cutest tiny shoes get lost in the back. Place this tiered rack on a closet shelf so you can view all of your little one's kicks stadium style. 

$10.99
Amazon
Credit: amazon.com

Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer

Make the most of your closet door with this over-the-door organizer that lets you easily see and pick the perfect pair for your little one's outfit. 

$19.99
Amazon

For Bath Supplies:

Credit: amazon.com

mDesign Portable Bath Caddy

If you'll be washing your little one in the sink for the first few months, consider this caddy a lifesaver. Keep your bath time essentials inside and bring them with you wherever you decide to wash up. 

$16.99
Amazon

For Toys:

Credit: buybuybaby.com

Tot Tutors Toy Organizer

This toy organizer features a variety of plastic bin sizes to help you organize all different types of toys. It can easily fit in a closet or out in your room for easy access. 

$67.99
Buy Buy Baby
Credit: potterybarnkids.com

Romantic Toy Bin

This pretty piece of furniture is the best way to make toy clutter look good. Designed to sit out in your nursery, the four bins offer lots of space for everything from stuffed animals to blocks. 

$279
Pottery Barn Kids

For Books:

Credit: potterybarnkids.com

Sloan Shelving

If you're looking to fill blank walls in your nursery, consider a hanging bookshelf. These shelves come in multiple sizes and stow books, toys, stuffed animals in style. 

$79-$99
Pottery Barn Kids
Credit: amazon.com

Humble Crew Kids Bookshelf

Keep your best books within reach with this kid-friendly bookshelf. With four, deep sleeves, you'll be able to build quite the library for story time. 

$29.93
Amazon

For Everything Else:

Credit: potterybarn.com

Savannah Seagrass Utility Basket

For all the little things little people need, there's nothing like a stylish storage basket. Available in two sizes, these bins look nice on a visible shelf or tucked away in a closet too. 

Pottery Barn
Credit: amazon.com

Large Woven Rope Basket

Blankets, nursing pillows, stuffed animals, and everything in between needs a place. This large basket can keep all your odds and ends tucked away with a bit of sophistication. 

$35.99
Amazon
