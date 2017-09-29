Ricky Bobby's House From Talladega Nights Could Be Yours
Live like a NASCAR champion with a lakefront view!When Will Ferrell's charter, Ricky Bobby finally made it as a NASCAR superstar in the 2006 film, Talladega Nights he used his new fortune to buy a sprawling mansion for himself and his wife and their sons, Walker and Texas Ranger. The home used in the film isn't on a film set. It's an actual house on Lake Norman, a mere 30 miles north of Charlotte, North Carolina. Adding to the authenticity, since most NASCAR teams are based in Charlotte, this is the area where most NASCAR drivers actually live in real life!Now, the luxurious North Carolina lakeside abode can be yours, for the mere asking price of $4,200,000, on offer by Ivester Jackson Distinctive Prosperities and Christie's International Real Estate. Scroll down to see more of this famous house! You can check out a video tour of the home as well
The Perfect Place for Lakeside Living
The 9,802 foot European style estate sits on 1.3 acres of land in a gated community in Cornelius, North Carolina. The home is nestled right on Lake Norman making this the perfect home for anyone who enjoys a good day out on the water.
A Room With a View
Settle in with a good book and an even better view in this beautiful living room with floor to ceiling picture windows. This view is absolutely stunning!
A Primary bedroom fit for a NASCAR champ
This home includes five bedrooms, six full baths, and three partial baths. This gorgeous primary bedroom also includes a balcony overlooking that stunning lake view. Who wouldn't want to wake up to that?
Perfect Place for a Party
This large game and media room comes complete with a full bar. Think about all the fun you'd have here watching the game with your friends? Or even a NASCAR race or two?
Keep the Party Going Outside
With a pier like this, you, the family and a bunch of your friends don't have to keep the party indoors. Think about all the lakeside chilling, grilling and sweet tea sippin' fun there is to be had out here.
Pool or Lake? Have both!
Does some of your family enjoy a day at the pool while others would rather be out cruising the lake? This home, with it's gorgeous pool, hot tub and lakefront, give you all of the options, all at once. Take a dip in the pool and then go jump in the lake! Really!