This 6-Piece Set Has Everything You Need for a Mishap-Free Canning Experience
If you're familiar with preserving your own food, you know the horror of an exploded jar or a delicious (but painfully hot) mixture ending up on the floor, and on you. And whether you're a seasoned canner or this is your first year testing the waters, the right tools are essential to avoiding (or reducing the chances of) mishaps like these. For a worry-free experience, canners of all levels are turning to one particular set that can be bought on Amazon.
The Norpro Canning Essentials set equips you with quite a few handy gadgets, some of which reviewers never thought they needed but now, are so glad they have in their kitchens. The brand has been around since 1973 and has had a few decades to perfect its craft, leading to the creation of a kit that thousands of reviewers have raved about and 7,000 people have granted a perfect rating.
BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com
In the box, you'll find six separate pieces. For safely removing items from boiling hot water, the kit contains a magnetic lid lifter to keep the tops from getting contaminated or causing burns. There's also a set of tongs padded with a vinyl coating to safely remove your sealed jars without shattering. And, to keep sanitized tools from germs and kitchen gunk, you can rely on the long tongs, which a reviewer noted are a "must."
There are a few useful components when it comes to getting the jar details just right, too. An extra-wide-mouth funnel prevents the mess that often comes with getting the food into your container, and there's a bubble popper to get rid of air that's taking up space once the filling is in. Lastly, you'll be well equipped with a jar wrench for tightening lids, ensuring a seal that won't budge.
It's rare to find a canning product that's fit for all experience levels, but this kit is it. "I acquired this set as a beginner canner, and when it arrived I was thinking, 'well, a couple of these things will probably be useful,'" began one shopper, who called the items in the set "surprisingly useful and effective tools." "But as I went through the stages of canning, I wound up using every one of the items, including the small tongs to place the regulator weight on the steam vent. The jar lifter worked fine, and the bubble [popper's] graduated steps helped to smooth out the jar contents while assisting in getting the head space right. If I had to do it over again I would buy this Norpro set, no hesitation."
Even if you're an experienced canner, the half-dozen collection of tools is still a worthy investment. "I am a serious canner and I really put these items through their paces," wrote another reviewer. "I own three of these sets."
The homemade preserves, salsas, and soups are calling your name, you just need this durable canning set to last you through this season and years to come. Shop it now for $17.