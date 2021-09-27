This 6-Piece Set Has Everything You Need for a Mishap-Free Canning Experience

It's rare to find a canning product that's fit for all experience levels, but this kit is it. "I acquired this set as a beginner canner, and when it arrived I was thinking, 'well, a couple of these things will probably be useful,'" began one shopper, who called the items in the set "surprisingly useful and effective tools." "But as I went through the stages of canning, I wound up using every one of the items, including the small tongs to place the regulator weight on the steam vent. The jar lifter worked fine, and the bubble [popper's] graduated steps helped to smooth out the jar contents while assisting in getting the head space right. If I had to do it over again I would buy this Norpro set, no hesitation."