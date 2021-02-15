This Multigenerational House Plan Makes Our Farmhouse-Loving Hearts Swoon

Residential designer Mark Beard drew up a popular modern farmhouse with practical proportions for growing families. His Cary, North Carolina-based firm, LifeStage Home Designs , specializes in house plans for multigenerational living . With four bedrooms and three and a half baths, the 3,559-square-foot Deep River Farmhouse can comfortably welcome aging parents or boomerang children. "With this concept, we all want to be under one roof, but we still want to maintain a sense of privacy," says Beard. An open kitchen-and-living area anchors the space as its central gathering spot. Behind the first floor's library (a work-from-home bonus), the main bedroom is tucked away in its own secluded wing. "There are shared moments, but everyone also has their own area as needed," he says.

Head upstairs for more separated spots to retreat. On one side, two bedrooms share a hall bath. On the other, a second main bedroom offers the amenities of a studio apartment, with its own living area, bath, kitchenette, and porch. Placing the staircase next to the garage entrance gives second-floor dwellers more independence; they can come in the home and hop up to their bedrooms without going into the first floor's main living area. A built-in elevator shaft allows residents to move easily between floors regardless of age or ability. "Everyone has full access to the whole house. That's our trademark," Beard says. He incorporated these functional features into the floor plan without scrimping on farmhouse style, adding white board-and-batten exterior siding, tall windows for ample natural light, and a screened porch for indoor-outdoor living.