The Best Moving Announcement Cards To Help You Share the Good News with Family and Friends

Moving soon? Share the big news with these fun cards.
By Jenna Sims
July 14, 2021
Whether you've recently moved, are preparing to move, or hope you'll be moving soon, these cute moving announcements are a great way to share the exciting news (and your new address) with family and friends. Plus, we love any excuse to fill the mailboxes of our loved ones with happy snail mail. Some of these moving announcement cards will arrive on your doorstep already printed and ready to be addressed, some are digital downloads you can print at your convenience, and there are even options that can be delivered digitally if you want to save a little time. From funny moving announcements to postcard moving announcements to holiday moving announcements and more, there is sure to be a design on this list that fits your family's personality. No matter if you are moving down the street or across the country, these moving announcements will help you communicate in style.

Credit: Shutterfly

Whimsical Move Moving Announcement

BUY IT: from $1.91; shutterfly.com

This simple moving announcement card is available in three color options and five trim shapes. 

Credit: Etsy

Watercolor House Portrait Moving Announcement Card

BUY IT: from $28; etsy.com

Provide a picture of your new home to this Etsy seller and you'll get a custom moving announcement with a watercolor image of your new home on it. You can choose between a digital file or hard copy. 

Credit: Amazon

Moving Announcement Postcards

BUY IT: $10.95; amazon.com

These fill-in moving announcement postcards come in a set of 50 and are a budget-friendly option for sharing your new address. 

Credit: Etsy

Hydrangea Moving Announcement Card

BUY IT: from $12; etsy.com

Each set of hydrangea moving announcements includes the number of cards you select along with kraft paper envelopes.  

Credit: Shutterfly

Holiday Home Moving Announcement

BUY IT: from $1.91; shutterfly.com

If your family's move happens around the holidays, combine your moving announcement and holiday card into one. 

Credit: Etsy

Funny Moving Announcement Postcard

BUY IT: $14.99; etsy.com

This set of 50 moving announcements is funny, simple, and affordable. 

Credit: Zazzle

We've Planted New Roots New Address Moving Announcement Postcard

BUY IT: from $1.86; zazzle.com

Share the news about your new roots with this cute plant-themed moving card. 

Credit: Vista Print

We've Moved Map Announcement

BUY IT: from $1.28; vistaprint.com

If your move has taken you to a new state, this map moving announcement is for you. 

Credit: Etsy

Our New Address Moving Announcement Postcard

BUY IT: from $1.30; zazzle.com

No envelopes are needed for these simple moving announcement postcards. 

Credit: Shutterfly

New Home New Year Moving Announcement

BUY IT: from $1.91; shutterfly.com

If you're ringing in a new year with a new home, share the exciting news with this shiny announcement. 

Credit: Punchbowl

We're Moving Digital Greeting Card

Learn more: punchbowl.com

Add a photo of your new home to this digital greeting card that you can send without a trip to the mailbox.

