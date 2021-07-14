The Best Moving Announcement Cards To Help You Share the Good News with Family and Friends

Whether you've recently moved, are preparing to move, or hope you'll be moving soon, these cute moving announcements are a great way to share the exciting news (and your new address) with family and friends. Plus, we love any excuse to fill the mailboxes of our loved ones with happy snail mail. Some of these moving announcement cards will arrive on your doorstep already printed and ready to be addressed, some are digital downloads you can print at your convenience, and there are even options that can be delivered digitally if you want to save a little time. From funny moving announcements to postcard moving announcements to holiday moving announcements and more, there is sure to be a design on this list that fits your family's personality. No matter if you are moving down the street or across the country, these moving announcements will help you communicate in style.