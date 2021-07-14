The Best Moving Announcement Cards To Help You Share the Good News with Family and Friends
Whether you've recently moved, are preparing to move, or hope you'll be moving soon, these cute moving announcements are a great way to share the exciting news (and your new address) with family and friends. Plus, we love any excuse to fill the mailboxes of our loved ones with happy snail mail. Some of these moving announcement cards will arrive on your doorstep already printed and ready to be addressed, some are digital downloads you can print at your convenience, and there are even options that can be delivered digitally if you want to save a little time. From funny moving announcements to postcard moving announcements to holiday moving announcements and more, there is sure to be a design on this list that fits your family's personality. No matter if you are moving down the street or across the country, these moving announcements will help you communicate in style.
Related Items
Whimsical Move Moving Announcement
BUY IT: from $1.91; shutterfly.com
This simple moving announcement card is available in three color options and five trim shapes.
Watercolor House Portrait Moving Announcement Card
BUY IT: from $28; etsy.com
Provide a picture of your new home to this Etsy seller and you'll get a custom moving announcement with a watercolor image of your new home on it. You can choose between a digital file or hard copy.
Moving Announcement Postcards
BUY IT: $10.95; amazon.com
These fill-in moving announcement postcards come in a set of 50 and are a budget-friendly option for sharing your new address.
Hydrangea Moving Announcement Card
BUY IT: from $12; etsy.com
Each set of hydrangea moving announcements includes the number of cards you select along with kraft paper envelopes.
Holiday Home Moving Announcement
BUY IT: from $1.91; shutterfly.com
If your family's move happens around the holidays, combine your moving announcement and holiday card into one.
Funny Moving Announcement Postcard
BUY IT: $14.99; etsy.com
This set of 50 moving announcements is funny, simple, and affordable.
We've Planted New Roots New Address Moving Announcement Postcard
BUY IT: from $1.86; zazzle.com
Share the news about your new roots with this cute plant-themed moving card.
We've Moved Map Announcement
BUY IT: from $1.28; vistaprint.com
If your move has taken you to a new state, this map moving announcement is for you.
Our New Address Moving Announcement Postcard
BUY IT: from $1.30; zazzle.com
No envelopes are needed for these simple moving announcement postcards.
New Home New Year Moving Announcement
BUY IT: from $1.91; shutterfly.com
If you're ringing in a new year with a new home, share the exciting news with this shiny announcement.
We're Moving Digital Greeting Card
Learn more: punchbowl.com
Add a photo of your new home to this digital greeting card that you can send without a trip to the mailbox.