Take Our New Virtual Tour Of This Stunning Listing In Birmingham, Alabama

This custom 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home has incredible hand-crafted features to explore – and it's for sale.
By Nina Iorg
Beautiful Southern homes are our specialty – so we couldn't pass up sharing this amazing property for sale in the city that we call home. You can take a self-guided tour of this house by clicking the walking man icon in the bottom left-hand corner. Advance through the home by clicking on the circles on the floor, or use your arrow keys to guide you through. Click and drag with your mouse for the full experience. Or, sit back and enjoy a few of the house's beautiful 360˚ views.

This custom home, built in 2015, is located in the one of best locations in Birmingham. The community of Mountain Brook offers top schools and amazing restaurants, all within walking distance.

Greet your guests with this striking foyer ceiling...

Credit: Photo: Max Dugan

And, offer them the finest amenities.

Credit: Photo: Max Dugan

We hope you love to entertain as much as we do! The open floor and massive kitchen island make throwing parties a breeze.

Credit: Max Dugan

Relax in this gorgeous living room with reclaimed wood beams.

Credit: Max Dugan

Or, settle in for the night in a rustic, glamorous master suite.

Credit: Photo: Max Dugan

Can you imagine waking up to this everyday?!

Credit: Max Dugan

Start your day in the spa that is your master bathroom retreat...

Credit: Max Dugan

And enjoy a tall pitcher of sweet tea with neighbors on one of your two porches.

Credit: Max Dugan

This chic dream home is listed by Eli Iorg of Keller Williams. You can get more information – and join us in daydreaming about this home – here.

