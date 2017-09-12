Why We Love House Plan 1757
Yellow Jacket Creek house plan tops our Southern Living house plan list these days because it is just the modern mountain house plan that we've always wanted. The three-story house has been designed around two key elements: taking advantage of mountain views and hosting as many people as possible.
Why We Love It
It's a cabin house! So many of our mountain house dreams revolve around a rustic cabin perched atop a rolling meadow with endless views. Reality check: rustic cabins don't fit many people. Architect Mitch Ginn knew this instinctively and came up with a 3000-square-foot house cloaked with rustic touches like cedar shingles, squared off stacked stone pillars, and deep roof overhangs. He packed in 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms so you can host a crowd! The main floor boasts the big attraction living areas: an open kitchen, living and dining area that opens onto 40 foot wide back porch along with a primary bedroom, second bedroom, bunkroom, and a proper laundry room (something often overlooked in a vacation home). The lower level floor plan mirrors the main floor albeit with an entertaining twist! A full size bar opens onto 20 by 19-foot gathering room with a covered patio placed directly below the upstairs porch. Ginn worked in a wall of windows on the far side of the gathering room to max out natural light and negate the typical basement effect that often happens in lower level rooms. There are also an additional two bed and baths down here and three giant closets for storage.
The Wow Factor
A triple whammy of porches. There's a 40-foot front porch and a 40-foot back porch on the main level with a 40-foot covered patio on the ground level. You could host a progressive dinner party with a course served on each porch!