10 Home and Kitchen Products Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of
One of the best parts about shopping on Amazon is the ability to read through hundreds, if not thousands, of customer reviews before buying an item. It’s like a built-in network of trusted friends to turn to for recommendations and advice. Amazon also makes it all too easy to find these top-rated, best-selling products. In fact, the retail giant even has a dedicated section of its website featuring the best home products, according to customer reviewers.
The under-the-radar section includes hundreds of its “most-loved” home and kitchen essentials. Items range from kitchen appliances, like the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker and the Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker, to cleaning and organization must-haves, like Bissell’s Cleanview Swivel Pet Vacuum and this clothing dry rack from AmazonBasics. You’ll also find cookware, food storage containers, and closet organizers among some of the most popular items.
While they range in purpose and style, what all of the products have in common is a huge number of favorable customer reviews. Many have well over 10,000 five-star ratings, so you can feel good about adding the well-vetted items to your virtual cart.
If you don’t feel like scrolling through all 500 Amazon shopper-approved products, keep scrolling to shop 10 that are truly worth your time. From little storage upgrades to handy kitchen appliances, there’s something for everyone.
Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker
Whether you like your eggs deviled, poached, or in an omelette, this nifty device with nearly 4,000 positive reviews makes cooking them so much easier. It can expertly cook up to 12 eggs at once, saving you so much time in the kitchen. Plus, it comes with a cookbook to help you make the most of the versatile appliance.
Buy It: $25 (orig. $40); amazon.com
Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet Vacuum Cleaner
If you have pets, you’ll want to invest in this customer-loved upright vacuum cleaner. It works on carpet and hard floors, picking up fur and debris with ease. The under-$100 vacuum has over 12,000 ratings, most of which are five-stars.
Buy It: $100; amazon.com
AmazonBasics Velvet Hangers
These velvet hangers are an affordable way to upgrade your closet. Not only are they slim enough to save space, but the velvet material will keep even the most delicate clothes from slipping. It’s no wonder they’ve earned a 4.7-star overall rating from over 37,000 reviews.
Buy It: $30 (orig. $39); amazon.com
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet
Along with its major fan base on Amazon, Lodge’s skillet is also our own food editor’s favorite cast iron skillet. It’s the number one best-selling skillet on Amazon, and it has nearly 47,000 customer ratings and more than 16,500 five star reviews. So if you’re in the market for cast iron cookware, this is a good place to start.
Buy It: $15 (orig. $27); amazon.com
AmazonBasics Foldable Clothes Drying Laundry Rack
Ideal for those fragile pieces of clothing that require an air dry, this foldable laundry drying rack is helpful and space-efficient. It folds down flat for easy storage when it’s not in use, and it has multiple racks for hanging and folding all of your delicates. Amazon shoppers give it 4.6 out of five stars.
Buy It: $27; amazon.com
Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker
This top-rated rice cooker will help you get dinner on the table faster and easier than ever. It can cook up to eight cups of rice at once, steam vegetables, or simply keep prepared food warm. If you’re still not convinced you need it, take a look at some of its more than 7,000 five-star reviews.
Buy It: $30; amazon.com
Pure Enrichment Mistaire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Amazon’s number one best-selling humidifier, this little device boasts many feel-good benefits. Whether you have seasonal allergies or live in a dry climate, it offers a continuous mist that soothes dry noses, scratchy eyes, and itchy throats while hydrating dry skin.
Buy It: $40; amazon.com
AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat
These silicone baking mats are the ultimate nonstick helpers. Instead of lining your pans with parchment paper or dousing them in cooking spray, you can use these mats to protect your bakeware and prevent food from sticking on them. Reuse them over and over again, whether you're baking cookies or roasting salmon.
Buy It: $14; amazon.com
Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum
Bissell’s Featherweight stick vacuum is an affordable option that will get the job done. It has more than 2,800 five star customer reviews on Amazon from shoppers who say it’s lightweight and easy to use. It’s also Amazon’s best-selling stick vacuum cleaner.
Buy It: $32; amazon.com
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Food Storage Containers
The answer to the age-old question of how to keep produce fresh for longer than a day or two, these food storage containers from Rubbermaid will save you money, food, and time spent grocery shopping. They utilize special technology to regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide to create an ideal environment for everything from lettuce to berries. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe and boast plenty of rave reviews.
Buy It: $37; amazon.com