Monopoly Is Updating Its Community Chest Cards for the First Time in 85-Plus Years—and They're Asking Fans To Vote

Remember when you were growing up and Friday nights meant long, heated games of Monopoly on your bedroom floor? Fast-forward to living through a global pandemic, and we're going to go ahead and guess there was quite the Monopoly resurgence in your life—albeit perhaps you've now graduated to hovering around the dining room table instead of plopping down on a beanbag.

Well, Monopoly fans, we've got an exciting update to share: Earlier this month, Hasbro announced for the first time in its 85-plus years, Monopoly will be updating all 16 of its Community Chest Cards. Even better, consumers are encouraged to have a say on the future of the game by voting on the new cards at MonopolyCommunityChest.com.

Per a Hasbro press release, the company decided the Community Chest cards were ripe for an upgrade with previous cards for topics like beauty contests and life insurance being retired and making room for fans to vote for new cards like "Shop Local," "Rescue A Puppy," or "Help Your Neighbors." The updated Monopoly game with the 16 new Community Chest cards will be released this fall.

Mr Monopoly in Washington Square Park_ 2 Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Hasbro

"The world has changed a lot since Monopoly became a household name more than 85 years ago, and clearly today community is more important than ever," said Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer at Hasbro, in the same media statement. "We felt like 2021 was the perfect time to give fans the opportunity to show the world what community means to them through voting on new Community Chest Cards. We're really excited to see what new cards get voted in!"

This Spring on YouTube, Monopoly will host their first Monopoly Charity Classic with $350,0000 in Community Chest funds up for grabs for worthy causes. Four celebrities will play to win a portion of the Community Chest to be donated to the charity of their choice, and the game will feature some of the new Community Chest Cards.