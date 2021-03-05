These Modern House Plans Are Updated Takes on the Traditional Styles We Love

The beauty in finding your home in one of our many Southern Living House Plans is that you’ll never be far from classic style and traditional architecture, but you’ll also be building a home that’s dedicated to modern living. From the outside you might see a classic farmhouse, but step inside and you’ll find wide-open living where the flow is easy, dedicated office spaces, gorgeous baths, and multiple living spaces for both kids and adults to enjoy. Step inside some of our most stunning modern house floor plans for a peak at what a modern house plan means to us. We’re skipping the trends to bring you the new classics, the updated traditional, and the contemporary charm that you can only get with a Southern Living house plan.