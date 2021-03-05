These Modern House Plans Are Updated Takes on the Traditional Styles We Love
The beauty in finding your home in one of our many Southern Living House Plans is that you’ll never be far from classic style and traditional architecture, but you’ll also be building a home that’s dedicated to modern living. From the outside you might see a classic farmhouse, but step inside and you’ll find wide-open living where the flow is easy, dedicated office spaces, gorgeous baths, and multiple living spaces for both kids and adults to enjoy. Step inside some of our most stunning modern house floor plans for a peak at what a modern house plan means to us. We’re skipping the trends to bring you the new classics, the updated traditional, and the contemporary charm that you can only get with a Southern Living house plan.
Elberton Way
Click over to the house plan linked above to see what this plan looks like once built. Spoiler alert: It’s a beauty. Modern details like an open floor plan, luxurious main bathroom, and soaring ceilings throughout the primary floor create an updated Tudor that still feels at home in even the most traditional of neighborhoods.
Whiteside Farm
A vaulted ceiling with exposed beams brings charm to this updated farmhouse with contemporary living in mind. The layout features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, plus the outdoor living space of your dreams. Come fall, it’ll be the only place you want to be.
San Rafael
If a commanding, spacious home is what you’re after—but with a footprint that appeals to modern living—you’ll find what you’re after with San Rafael. The Southwest-inspired architecture would be at home deep in the heart of Texas, though we won’t blame you for bringing this beauty anywhere you’ll be setting up camp.
Little Blue Farmhouse
Okay, it doesn’t have to be blue, but we think the sky-like hue perfectly fits this whimsical farmhouse. It’s a fresh take on a classic American house style, with no modern amenity spared. The layout is open and flexible allowing for customization to suit your needs. Outside you’ll find plenty of porch space with endless entertaining possibilities.
Timblethorne
If you’re drawn to Craftsman-style cottages but need an updated take, look to Timblethorne. It takes a modern floor plan and high-pitched roofs and pairs them with the classic craftsman details that will never go out of style.
Islander Cottage
Coastal dwellers, settle in for this stunner of a home. It’s a Low Country take on the farmhouse, with gorgeous open spaces, loads of outdoor living areas, and more than enough storage for all your surf boards, boogie boards, and beach bikes.
Linville
From the exterior, it’s all traditional with board and batten siding and a steep gabled roof, but step inside and you’ll find modern influences like wide-open spaces and soaring ceilings.
The Pettigru
An upstairs office loft is ideal for the new work-from-home norm that many of us have acclimated to. A dedicated space for work will help keep your home a retreat away from the stresses of the office, especially when you punch out and slip downstairs to your open living, dining, and kitchen area where rest and relaxation are at the forefront.
Loblolly Cottage
This plan can easily fit in either beach or lakeside locations. A main-level primary bedroom and laundry room keep it functional for busy families. But when it’s time for a little play, the gorgeous wrap-around porch, open interior living spaces, and guest suite allow for all the enjoyment.
Summertime Bungalow B + Bonus
The key in determining a modern floor plan from a traditional one? Flexibility. Families today have many different needs, which often can’t be realized with one rigid plan alone. The Summertime Bungalow allows for customization until your heart (and your loved ones) is content. This one features a large bonus room over the garage with a kitchenette, full bath, bunk nook, and walk-in closet.
French Broad Retreat
This modern farmhouse had us at hello. From the charming exterior details to the interior’s gorgeous stone fireplace, spacious kitchen that opens into a grand living room, and classic built-ins, its contemporary living done right.
Deep River Farmhouse
The multigenerational floor plan is built for today’s trend that sees adult children and parents living under the same roof. Modern details like curbless shower framing, stacked closets for elevator installation, and dual master suites create a comfortable space for the whole family.
Grace Park Cottage
Take a virtual walk-through of a Grace Park Cottage and fall in love with the classic Low Country style. Inside you’ll find elevated 12-foot ceilings and unique architectural details that differentiate the spaces within the modern open floor plan.
Crane Island River House
To know the Crane Island River House is to instantly fall in love with it. You’ll find a spacious 4,500-plus-square-foot abode with loads of outdoor living beyond. The interior gathering spaces are the true heart of the home and, with exposed beams, bi-fold sliding doors that welcome the outside in, and a wine bar, no one will want to leave any time soon.
The Ramble Farmhouse
What makes this commanding mountain cottage modern? We think it’s all in the details. Roomy walk-in closets, an open layout, soaring ceilings throughout the main floor, a light-filled kitchen, and more will have you feeling right at home from the moment you step inside.