Main Bedroom Decorating Ideas
Get decorating and design ideas from some of our best bedrooms.Sweet dreams are guaranteed when you have a beautiful place to rest your head. When you're ready for a redo, we've got you covered with bedroom decorating ideas that are sure to help you create the tranquil retreat you've been longing for. Even the most minute change—from toning down your color palette with calming spa-like colors to adding ultra plush accents like a down duvet and throw pillows—can infuse serenity into your space. If you're ready for a full overhaul, we can help you there too. Some of our favorite bedroom ideas include custom headboards that allow you to make a statement with scale, color, and pattern, installing wall-to-wall seagrass rugs for a soft surface on bare feet and even outfitting the entire space with luxe details like oversized light fixtures and antique accent furniture.
Coastal Bedroom with Layered Decor
Mixed materials like the down-filled duvet, grass cloth wallcovering, bamboo bench, and wool Berber carpet add warmth. The sleepy space gets a gentle wake up from the quiet splashes of celadon green on the bed linens, pillows, and bench cushions.
Serene Retreat
Serene neutrals and solid fabrics create a peaceful retreat. Tactile velvets, linens, and bits of fur add the necessary plushness to this bedroom. Monogrammed shams impart a Southern sense of place in this luxe room.
Open-Air Loft
Designer Matthew Bees mounted an Asian screen from the ceiling in this loft bedroom to create the illusion of a wall. By using the screen, the open-air feeling of the loft was maintained.
Modern Drama
For a touch of drama, this homeowner added black in various fabrics as well as in the plates and frames on the walls. Bold chevron stripes on the pillows mixed with a classic duvet pattern brings contemporary elements to the mix.
Handsome Main Bedroom
In this bedroom, the homeowner was going for a gentleman-architect vibe with wool blackout curtains, cream walls, a tufted headboard, and a collection of sketches that he did while traveling through Italy.
Antique Elegance
This welcome getaway, with its soothing, cream-colored walls and mixture of antique and reproduction furniture, feels conveniently detached from the family hustle and bustle.
Classic Blue & Yellow Bedroom
A classic palette of blue and yellow gets a punchy modern update in this bedroom makeover, filled with fresh ideas for budget decorating.
Patterned Inspiration
The pattern on the upholstered headboard served as an inspiration for the color scheme in this room, and a unique chandelier lends an air of casual elegance to the space.
Pretty Floral Bedroom
The hand-painted floral wallcovering was the starting point behind every other color choice in this bedroom: the apple green rug, the pair of chartreuse gourd lamps, the hot pink velvet upholstered bed, and patterned linens from the homeowner's store, Biscuit Home.
Colorful and Cozy
The cheerful needlepoint rug in this room ties together all of the other colorful accessories.
Bold Pattern
The highlight of this room is the stenciled accent wall behind the bed. The bright persimmon-and-white duvet is grounded with a soft blue coverlet. The squared-off headboard's casual slipcover, made with a soft blue linen, can be removed and tossed in the laundry.
Cottage White
In keeping with the calming color scheme, an antique shopkeeper's cabinet with glass-front drawers was painted white and serves as an interesting dresser. A flea market painting of roses and an array of old perfume bottles complete the romantic vignette on the dresser. The whimsical chandelier over the bed complements the room's style. A curtained cased opening separates the bedroom from the family room.
Restful Room
Brown and blue are paired in the main suite, keeping the room restful yet crisp. The floral curtains add a feminine touch, while the bed linens take a masculine turn with a bold monogram that complements the dark wood tones found in the furniture.
Neutral Retreat
In the bedroom, gray damask linens add subtle color and pattern to the iron-and-brass bed. To coordinate, draperies made of silver-and-gray fabric were lined in white.
Crisp and Clean
Keeping the basics white gives a clean, versatile look. Hanging a mirror above the headboard reflects light and creates a focal point.
Urban Getaway
A serene color scheme of golds and beiges sets a restful mood in this urban loft bedroom.
Casual Coastal Bedroom
These homeowners collected antiques from Kansas City and combined them with painted pieces, flea market finds, and antique reproductions for a casual beach look.
Rustic Retreat
Light-drenched window nooks, exposed timber beams, and mountain cabin-inspired furniture make this bedroom a retreat unto itself. Antique prints of regional wildlife, along with floral-themed drapery, also reference the home's forested location.
Green Living
This room, with its mixed traditional furnishings and contemporary details, takes its inspiration from a Japanese garden. The furniture comes from a number of sources. Some pieces are antique or vintage―the original recycled product―and others are made from reclaimed wood, but the majority is from nearby furniture companies committed to manufacturing in environmentally sensitive ways. For flooring, a fast-growing yet durable bamboo with a dark stain was chosen to keep the room from looking too contemporary.
Flea Market Fabulous Bedroom
See how Eddie Ross used flea market finds to transform this room into a light-filled, colorful retreat that's exactly what the homeowner pictured for herself.
Geometric Greatness
The very strong structural lines of this bed are complemented by the geometric pattern found on the bed linens.
Simplified Main Bedroom
Stylishly simplified, the bedroom is as easy on the eyes as it is on the body. A modern four-poster bed bridges past and present and gives the otherwise contemporary space a dash of Southern romanticism. A quilted silk duvet in a soft shade of gray, navy pillows, and an antique needlepoint lumbar pillow in navy and white highlight the bed. A fresh coat of white paint freshens the room without making it too bright to be relaxing. Contemporary patterned fabric panels draw the eye to the windows and to the view beyond.
Sustainable Space
Green design doesn't have to mean mod and sleek. Start by using low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) paint on the walls. The four-poster bed is crafted from rattan, a fast-growing, sustainable product. It can be grown in natural forests without disturbing the existing structure and balance. The two crystal bedside lamps and the dressing table in the bedroom are floor samples from Brunschwig & Fils. Items such as these are good for your home's indoor air quality because they have been off-gassing for a while.
The Green Room
The four-poster bed features spiral-turned twists, also called barley twists, a design commonly found in 17th-century manor houses. The generous folds of the attached bed skirt maximize the regal height of the four-poster. Black and white, on fabrics and lamps, add graphic punch to the green scheme.
Cabin Chic
Though this room is small in square footage, the decorative impact is big. Carved wood birds perch on the tall, curvy headboard. Greens and browns in a variety of shades and textures give more depth and interest to this woodsy getaway. Situated just off the screened porch, the open door brings in the sounds of the lake and woods.
Classic Elegance
The timeless look of a four-poster bed and barley twist side table give the room a classic feel that will hold up well as time passes.
Ocean Inspired
This homeowner wanted a calm, ocean-like room that reminded her of her childhood on the water.
Fresh Green
Different shades of green make crisp white bedding and accessories pop. Luxurious layered flooring grounds the space with exaggerated textures.
Relaxing Tones
Calm, restful colors and piles of pillows invite you to relax after a busy day.
Grand Getaway
This bedroom displays a more-is-more approach. Bravo to the beautiful screen above the headboard and the vaulted ceiling with its wood beams saved from an old barn. But the standing ovation goes to the abundant use of fabric. A green floral material wraps the walls like the woods outside and continues onto the bed, a bench, and the curtains. Accents such as the antique antlers, prints, and frames give the room even more mountain grandeur.
Vacation at Home
Every evening feels like a vacation in a bedroom that takes its inspiration from the clean colors and lines of a chic luxury hotel room.
Relax and Reflect
This small and tranquil space feels larger and lighter thanks to the mirrored closet doors.
Wood Wall Treatments
Large expanses of wall-space can be hard to decorate. So this room uses the texture of decorative molding panels and trim to enhance the walls.
Cottage Romance
Stage drama in the bedroom with fancy-feeling details, like a thick duvet at the foot of the bed or window treatments that frame your windows like an opera curtain.