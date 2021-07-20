Joanna Gaines' Favorite Things From Her Summer Collection at Target Start at Just $15
Fans of Joanna Gaines can spot her home decor style anywhere. She's long been a proponent of the modern farmhouse design aesthetic, and we've often followed in her footsteps, searching for rustic trays, shiplap wall panels, and warm neutrals since the early days of Fixer Upper. Now you can easily shop her signature style at Target.
It's been a few years since she and her husband Chip first collaborated on the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia label, but each season brings new homewares and kitchen accessories to inspire a little home refresh. This summer is no different, as the brand's seasonal offerings include pieces that fit right into a Southern backyard barbecue. Trust us, you're going to want one of everything.
You'll find outdoor throw pillows, citronella candles, enamel serving trays, and more. The best part? Prices start at just $2, so you can give your home and outdoor space a budget-friendly seasonal revamp.
If you're not sure where to start, consider some of Joanna's favorite pieces from the collection, which she shared with Target. Her top picks include a beachy tote bag, a vintage-inspired record player, and a drink caddy set.
Head to Target to peruse the entire summer collection, or keep scrolling to shop Joanna's top six items. Most of the pieces are available both in stores and online, but some of Joanna's picks require an in-person trip to Target depending on your zip code.
Related Items
Bean Bag Toss Lawn Game Set
Round up teams for a friendly bean bag toss in the backyard. This set comes with two decorative wooden boards with built-in rope handles and eight bean bags. It's sure to get the party going.
Citronella Cement Candle
Not only does this citronella candle keep bugs away, but it also looks stylish thanks to its earthy cement exterior. Leave one (or three) on the patio table to set the mood and prevent flies and mosquitoes from getting too close.
Tri-Stripe Market Tote Bag
Ideal for a day at the beach, lake, or park, this large tote bag has enough room to carry the essentials. Just remember to pack a picnic blanket and sunscreen.
Suitcase Record Player
To really get the party started, nothing beats listening to upbeat music on a vintage-inspired turntable. This suitcase record player even comes with Bluetooth to connect to modern devices.
Drink Dispenser
Serve drinks to crowd with this clear drink dispenser that comes with its own metal stand. It can hold big batches of iced tea and summer cocktails, so guests can serve themselves and you can enjoy the festivities.
Drink Caddy Set
When you're out of hands to carry drinks outside, use this caddy. The enamel holder comes with six red and cream tumblers for a stylish way to transport beverages.