Save Space and Keep Your Countertops Clutter Free with These Magnetic Spice Racks from Amazon

The JONYJM magnetic Spice Racks are made with thick metal steel and feature strong magnets on the back. Each shelf can hold up to 6 pounds and can be attached to refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, and more. They feature a matte finish and are sealed with a paint that's made to resist rust. In addition to two shelves, the JONYJ set also comes with four magnetic clips and two hooks to help organize your kitchen. The clips can be used to store lists, notes, or pictures while the hooks can hold potholders, scissors, and other kitchen gadgets.