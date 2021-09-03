Save Space and Keep Your Countertops Clutter Free with These Magnetic Spice Racks from Amazon
If you find yourself needing more countertop or cabinet space in your kitchen, you're not alone. Lucky for us all, Amazon is a great source for clever storage products and we've found an easy solution to help add more storage space to your home and help remove clutter from your countertops. JONYJ Magnetic Spice Racks from Amazon will lend a helping hand and can be installed in just seconds with no tools required.
The JONYJM magnetic Spice Racks are made with thick metal steel and feature strong magnets on the back. Each shelf can hold up to 6 pounds and can be attached to refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, and more. They feature a matte finish and are sealed with a paint that's made to resist rust. In addition to two shelves, the JONYJ set also comes with four magnetic clips and two hooks to help organize your kitchen. The clips can be used to store lists, notes, or pictures while the hooks can hold potholders, scissors, and other kitchen gadgets.
Customers shared images using the sturdy shelves to store spices, vitamins, coffee, tea, cooking oils, cans of soda, and even tools in garages. With over 1,200 five-star ratings, common themes from reviewers are that the shelves stay in place, help reduce clutter, and many customers even say that they have already or plan to order another set. One reviewer even shared, "This my best Amazon purchase in 5 years!" They continued, "Very sturdy, looks great, and stays in place fully loaded. Highly recommend."
Another reviewer shared, "I added these to the side of my fridge. And WOW are they on there with some strong magnets. I have one with all my different cooking oils and it hasn't moved. Don't be afraid to load them up!"
JONYJ Magnetic Spice Rack Organizer with 4 Removable Hooks & 6 Magnetic Clips
Add extra space to your kitchen and reduce clutter in just seconds by adding these magnetic storage shelves to your cart. Plus, they'll arrive on your doorstep in just two days if you take advantage of Prime shipping.
BUY IT: $35.99 for 2; amazon.com