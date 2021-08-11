This Best-Selling Duvet Comforter Feels Like 'Sleeping Under a Cloud,' and It's on Sale for $29
Sleeping cool is an absolute must during the summer, especially when a heat wave surfaces across the country. Those living in the South know that feeling sweaty and sleeping well don't go hand-in-hand, and one solution is to update your bedding with breathable sheets, gel pillows, and cooling blankets and covers like the Linenspa Reversible Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter. It's comfy, breathable, and on sale for $29.
What you'll love about this hypoallergenic comforter is that it's made with a down alternative microfiber fill that mimics the feel and weight of a traditional feather option, without the annoying poking and prodding. It has 300 grams per square metre fill weight that contributes to the heft and allows it to fluff up nicely and keep you snuggly warm (but not too warm). In fact, Amazon shoppers say they love the blanket because it regulates temperature and is the "perfect weight for the summer months."
To keep everything in place, the down alternative comforter is designed with a box stitch construction that prevents the fluffy fill from bunching up or getting stuffed in the corners. Just fluff the comforter up before crawling into bed for a heavenly experience that shoppers say feels like "sleeping under a cloud."
While it has some fluff to it, shoppers confirm that the all-season comforter lays flat on the bed and is easy to secure in a duvet cover. Yes, you heard that right! Designed with eight "genius" duvet loops, this comforter allows you to secure the blanket inside any duvet that has ties. And because there are so many loops, it's virtually impossible for it to shift.
If you're not planning to use a duvet cover, you'll love that the Linenspa comforter has a reversible design that's available in both fun patterns and neutral colors, including solids, stripes, plaid, and quatrefoil. You can even get it with a pinched pleat design that's very elegant looking.
One of the best things about the duvet comforter? Unlike some, this one is machine washable and dryer-safe thanks to its fill and polyester exterior. Keep in mind that it is a comforter, so make sure your washing machine is large enough to handle it with care.
The breathable Linenspa comforter is beloved by shoppers all over the country, including those living in hot Southern states like Florida and Texas. It's so popular that the comforter has over 70,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, earning it the number one spot on the retailer's best-seller list. And seriously, people love it so much that they're ordering more (and even advising other shoppers to "Get you one! Or five!")
"This is the BEST comforter I've purchased in a very long time!" writes one Amazon shopper. "It's lightweight, so you don't get too warm where you sweat at night, but warm enough where you stay the perfect amount of cuddly all night long. It's not tough or crinkly, but instead wraps around you like a soft cloud of wonderfulness. I love this blanket so much."
If you're looking for a comfortable, yet breathable comforter that shoppers say is "plush, soft, and feels quite nice on the skin," go with the Linenspa alternative down comforter while it's on sale for $29.