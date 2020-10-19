Le Creuset’s Holiday Collection Is Here (and Prices Start at $12)
One of the most time-honored traditions of the holiday season is bringing out festive decorations from storage to enjoy for the weeks (or months) leading up to the big day. Along with digging up nostalgic ornaments and cookie cutters, you may also want to treat yourself and add a few new seasonal items to your collection. And Le Creuset unveiled its 2020 holiday collection just in time to stock up on adorable cookware and kitchen accessories this year.
Named the Noël Collection, Le Creuset’s latest line includes a variety of stoneware mugs emblazoned with colorful, chip-resistant designs, from a snowman to an assortment of ornaments. There’s also a lidded cookie jar complete with a portrait of Santa Claus on the exterior and a spatula decorated with a similar Santa design.
While the prices for smaller accessories begin at just $12, the seasonal offerings also include some big-ticket items. For instance, you can buy a bright crimson Santa Claus platter for $75 and a matching Dutch oven for $400.
No matter your holiday decor budget, there’s an item in Le Creuset’s newest collection for you and your family to enjoy for years to come. Keep scrolling for a look at the brand new pieces and to start your holiday shopping today.
Noël Collection Santa Claus Cookie Jar
This cookie jar would look lovely displayed on kitchen counters or tabletops. It’s all the motivation you need to whip up a batch of your favorite holiday treats.
Buy It: $50; lecreuset.com
Noël Collection Santa Claus Platter
When it’s time to serve a holiday feast, you’ll want this beautiful platter at your disposal. The stoneware piece has a bright red hue and a subtle Santa Claus design. Despite its luxurious look, the tray is actually dishwasher-safe.
Buy It: $75; lecreuset.com
Noël Collection Christmas Tree Mug
Whether you’re sipping hot cocoa, apple cider, or coffee, a festive mug from Le Creuset’s holiday collection will keep your beverage warm; it retains heat the same way the brand’s premium cookware does. You can even use it to hold desserts or soup for a creative way to serve seasonal recipes.
Buy It: $20; lecreuset.com
Noël Collection Santa Claus Spatula
Another small accessory, this cute spatula has an ergonomic wooden handle and a flexible silicone top. It’s ideal for stirring together cookie batter, and its removable head can go right in the dishwasher.
Buy It: $12; lecreuset.com
Noël Collection Santa Claus Oval Dutch Oven
No Le Creuset collection would be complete without a signature Dutch oven. This cast iron one features a red exterior with a Santa Claus design and a gold knob on the lid. Use it to prepare a holiday soup, a roast, a baked pasta, or just about anything else in your recipe box.
Buy It: $400; lecreuset.com