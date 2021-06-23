This Le Creuset Cast Iron Grill Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon Right Now
Is there anything more classic than cooking up chicken or a couple of steaks on the grill come summertime? Probably not. But, thankfully, you don't always need a gas grill to get that same delicious flavor-thanks to Le Creuset. If you missed Amazon Prime Day, don't worry: The Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Grill is still on sale starting at just $70.
Le Creuset is undoubtedly one of the best cast iron cookware brands out there. Its quality is unparalleled, which is why Amazon shoppers say it "will last a lifetime" and can be passed down generations later. The best-selling cast iron grill has a durable enamel coating on the inside, which does away with the hassle of traditional seasoning. The enameled interior also makes it super easy to clean. And when we say easy, we mean you can actually wash it by hand or put it in the dishwasher, unlike traditional cast iron cookware. Done and done.
BUY IT: Starting at $69.55 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com
With grilling ridges, you'll get a beautiful sear on everything from fish to burger patties. And reviewers confirm that it also adds tons of flavor to their meats, too. The cast iron grill pan is known for producing even heat distribution to give you perfectly cooked meals every time. Plus, you'll also love that the interior ridges keep grease and fat away from your food, which can seamlessly be drained via the side spout.
Another great feature? While cast iron is usually very heavy, the brand says this Le Creuset grill pan is the lightest on the market, weighing less than 7 pounds. Plus, it comes in so many gorgeous colors that totally make a statement.
"I moved into an apartment and no longer have an outdoor grill," writes an Amazon shopper who bought the grill pan. "It works like a charm, big enough for two hamburgers or two pieces of fish. And the grill marks do make a difference. Adds flavor. All excess oil drips between the ridges. Glad I bought it."
"Worth every dollar," writes another. "Liked it so much, I bought my daughter one and bought myself two Dutch ovens. Spoiled me instantly. Love the brand so much, I am looking to add to my collection. Why did I not have this 30 years ago?"
Don't wait years to gift yourself something you know you deserve. Prime Day is over, but you can still get the Le Creuset cast iron grill pan for 30 percent off on Amazon.