Kentuckian and Clothing Care Pro Patric Richardson Stars in Delightful New discovery+ Series, The Laundry Guy
"I always say you do laundry for the people you love. Laundry is a kind of love language. It's a privilege that I get to wash these things for my clients."
Those who don't do laundry, watch others doing laundry.
In all seriousness though, watching other doing laundry just got a whole lot more exciting thanks to a new discovery+ series, The Laundry Guy. For those who avoid the laundry room at all costs, it may help you realize the simple joy in salvaging a beloved garment, blanket, or coat from yesteryear. Or, for the already initiated, the show may inspire you to put some tips from the show's host, Patric Richardson, into action pronto. An entrepreneur and author, Robertson rose to prominence for his sold-out "laundry camps," in which he teaches people his signature methods of cleaning and caring for clothing.
In each episode, Richardson works with clients to help them restore treasured wedding dresses, baby blankets, vintage jackets, and the like to pristine condition, with plenty of laughs and helpful pointers for the viewers at home along the way. Some things you have to look forward to in the show include the removal of stains from a decades-old denim three-piece suit and cleaning a 1930s-era child's coat and hat. Practical ground covered includes tips for removing stains, reviving fading colors, and treating the most delicate fabrics without taking them to the dry cleaner.
"Clean clothes are a privilege. While the methods have changed, some things never will. We wear our lives' stories—from first dates to wedding days to bundles of baby joy. When it comes to stains and the stories behind them, everything comes out in the wash," said Richardson in a discovery+ press release. "I always say you do laundry for the people you love. Laundry is a kind of love language. It's a privilege that I get to wash these things for my clients."
This is the exact kind of love language our couch potato souls need right about now. Catch y'all on discovery+.