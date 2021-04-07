Over 7,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Wearable Heating Pad for Relieving Back and Shoulder Pain

Anyone who's ever dealt with back or shoulder pain, whether it be temporary or chronic, knows that the discomfort can be distracting and hard to soothe. It can even affect everyday activities like standing up to cook your favorite recipes in the kitchen—and anytime biscuits are left unbaked is a tragedy. Beyond medication, one of the best ways to treat back and shoulder pain at home is by using heat therapy. The high temperature helps boost circulation, which gets oxygen and nutrients to the area faster to ease soreness, improve stiffness, and relieve inflammation.
Heating pads were invented to mimic the pain-relieving effects of more natural heat-therapy exercises like taking a hot bath or, going back further in time, soaking in a hot spring. However, for those dealing with chronic body pain, heating pads can make a more prudent investment for everyday use at home, rather than relying on hot baths that are hard to regulate in temperature. If you or someone you know suffers from back or shoulder discomfort, Amazon shoppers have come to the rescue with yet another sizzling recommendation: the MaxKare Large Heating Pad for Back and Shoulder.
What separates this heating pad from similar ones on the market is that it wraps and secures around the body, which means it stays in place as you move around and lies upright and flat as you're sitting down. You simply wrap the heating pad around your back area and use the magnetic clasps on the neck collar and plush waist ties to lock it into place. From there, you can choose from five different heat settings and utilize the auto-off timer settings—perfect for when taking an afternoon snooze. The texture is akin to a soft blanket, which makes the whole experience more enjoyable for users than other heating pads out there.
With over 7,000 reviews, it's been called "the king of heating pads." One shopper says, "I cried when I first used it. I am in the middle of some pretty painful chiropractic sessions and this thing has kept me sane in the midst of elevated pain." Others note it is also helpful for post-activity recovery, like from sports or heavy-lifting chores.
You can shop the best-selling heating pad below and leave the hot baths to recreational use.
Use the hand-held controller attached to regulate and operate this heating pad as you’re wearing it. When you’re done? Just remove the technology and pop it into the washing machine. This heating pad is a no-brainer for those with long-term body pain.
